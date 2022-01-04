Baker Mayfield says he'll undergo shoulder surgery; QB undecided on whether he'll play in Week 18

Baker Mayfield has battled injury all season, and the Cleveland Browns QB finally admitted surgery is coming.

Following Monday night's 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he was slung like a ragdoll, getting sacked nine times, Mayfield told reporters he plans to undergo surgery on the torn labrum in his shoulder, but a timetable has yet to be determined.

"I'm going to get my shoulder fixed," Mayfield said, via the Associated Press. "I want to be able to come back next year at 100%. That's been decided. When it's happening has not been decided. I don't have an answer regarding (playing) next week."

Mayfield has been dealing with the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder since Week 2 and reinjured it in Week 6. He's worn a harness most of the season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has been reporting since October that Mayfield would eventually need surgery to repair the shoulder. Monday night was the first time the QB has admitted he'll undergo the procedure.

The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a litany of injuries this season but missed just two games -- including one on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The issues have plagued Mayfield, as he's regressed after helping lead the Browns to the playoffs last year.

"I'm a fighter," he said. "If anybody ever questions how much I want it, just turn on this tape. It wasn't pretty, but I kept going, kept swinging. That's what I am and it's what I'll continue to be. That's how I've always been."

With Mayfield in line for a potentially massive contract extension, the Browns must decide if they're willing to marry the best QB they've had in decades or play it year-to-year entering his fifth-year-option season. Whether or not the club believes the injuries were the main reason for his struggles could play the deciding role in whether a deal gets done this offseason.

For now, the question is whether Mayfield will opt for surgery before the final game of the season or wait until after the year painfully ends.

Mayfield said Monday he plans to talk to his agent and family about the right move and whether he'll play in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.