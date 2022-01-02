2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
- Los Angeles Rams 20, Baltimore Ravens 19
- Chicago Bears 29, New York Giants 3
- Cincinnati Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31
- Las Vegas Raiders 23, Indianapolis Colts 20
- Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3
- New England Patriots 50, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
- Buffalo Bills 29, Atlanta Falcons 15
- Philadelphia Eagles 20, Washington Football Team 16
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, New York Jets 24
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- A Matthew Stafford turnaround made all the difference. Los Angeles overcame a lot in this one -- namely three Stafford turnovers against a defense that's struggled all year to force them -- to escape with victory on a late comeback. Stafford was plainly off his game in the first half, tossing a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six to Chuck Clark to open the scoring. From that point on, Baltimore parlayed a balanced offense with Stafford's miscues to hold the lead throughout the game until the 60th minute, by which time Stafford's play was vastly more impressive. The Rams QB completed 14 of 14 passes in the second half for 162 yards, capping the comeback with back-to-back completions to Odell Beckham that converted a fourth down in the red zone, then dispatched the Ravens with a short TD throw on a quick out to seal the win. And perhaps, at the same time, seal the Ravens' fate -- Baltimore now has lost five in a row to fall to 8-8 on the season.
- The Rams pass rush made its mark. Los Angeles piled up five sacks and seven quarterback hits, rendering the Ravens in some difficult down-and-distance situations with pressure from both inside and outside. Baltimore was still able to move the ball and maintain a lead for the majority of the game thanks to QB Tyler Huntley's elusiveness and a running game that generated 165 yards. But Huntley got harassed in some key moments, including on the final drive when Von Miller dropped him for a sack as the Ravens were trying to get into field goal range for a potential game-winning kick by Justin Tucker. It was Miller's second sack of the day. Another sack forced the Ravens to take three second-half points when they desperately needed seven. Aaron Donald added half a sack and six quarterback pressures. Pass protection has been problematic in Baltimore all season, and the Rams took full advantage.
- The Ravens' defense was much improved. With a healthier lineup and, no doubt, some added determination, the Ravens defense rebounded from last week's franchise-record allowance of 575 yards. Although the unit couldn't get a late stop to secure the win, the Ravens played a physical brand of football with a sense of urgency and a determined edge befitting a team desperate to turn its season around in time to reach the postseason. Clark spearheaded that effort with a pair of interceptions in the first half. A Tyus Bowser strip sack on the opening drive of the second half killed another strong scoring opportunity for Los Angeles. Stafford ended up with a 300-yard day, but it didn't come easy. Ultimately, the Ravens gave up 20 points to a team averaging nearly 28, and needed more from their offense to finish the job.
Next Gen Stat of the game: The Rams' win probability jumped from 15.0% to 62.7 on Beckham fourth-and-5 reception (+47.7) on the Rams' final drive, then from 62.7 to 98.4 on his TD on the next offensive play (+35.7). That's a combined jump of 83.4% across two straight offensive plays by Beckham.
NFL Research: Rams WR Cooper Kupp, with 95 receiving yards, climbed to No. 5 all time in the Super Bowl Era for single-season receiving yards. He passed Isaac Bruce (1,781) and now has 1,829, along with the Rams' single-season team record.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Bears defense dominates punchless Giants. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai's unit controlled the game from start to finish. Trevis Gipson ripped down Mike Glennon on the first play of the game for a sack-fumble, and the rout was on. The Bears forced back-to-back turnovers to start the game, allowing Chicago to take a 14-0 lead. Desai's D made the Giants look like amateurs. Chicago caused four turnovers, a safety, four sacks and allowed just 13 first downs and 151 total yards. Questions surround the Bears staff as we hit Week 18, but there is no question Desai has proven this year he's a good coordinator even with injuries that have plagued Chicago.
- Giants offense remains offensive to viewers. Big Blue's passing offense was nonexistent, even in a blowout. Glennon was inept from the start, looking like a bird who got lost heading south for the winter. The veteran QB completed just 4 of 11 passes for a piddling 24 yards, took four sacks, threw two interceptions, fumbled four times (losing two), and earned a 5.3 passer rating. Five. Point. Three. Even when he tried to throw, most of the QB's pass attempts weren't close to being completed. Glennon was so putrid the Giants didn't even bother trying to pass late in a blowout. It's telling that Saquon Barkley earned his first 100-yard game of the season (102 yards on 21 attempts) without a gain longer than 10 yards. The offensive line was woeful once again, with Nate Solder playing the role of the turnstile. It's hard to imagine an offense being more incompetent than the Giants were Sunday in Chicago.
- Darnell Mooney continues to make plays. It's been a lost year for the Bears offense, but Mooney has been a bright spot. The second-year receiver makes big plays for his QBs. Mooney caught seven of 13 passes for 69 yards, including a gorgeous toe-tapping TD in the back of the end zone early. He could be in for a big season in 2022 if Chicago improves the offense. The Bears offense didn't have to do much Sunday as its defense gave it short fields often, but it was the type of attack Matt Nagy prefers to deploy, leaning on David Montgomery (64 yards on 22 carries, 2 TDs) and getting just enough from Andy Dalton to move the chains through the air.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bears compiled a 53.3 QB pressure rate on 15 Glennon dropbacks.
NFL Research: Robert Quinn broke the Bears' single-season sack record with 18.0 on the season, passing Richard Dent's mark of 17.5 set in 1984.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The rest of the league better get used to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The dynamite young tandem dominated Sunday, teaming up for 11 completions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the three scores came via explosive plays, with Chase racking up 141 yards between two receiving touchdowns and singlehandedly getting the Bengals back in a game that once saw the Chiefs hold a 14-point lead. Burrow and Chase weren't just good on scoring plays, either. Facing second-and-8, Burrow hit Chase down the sideline for an acrobatic catch over Charvarius Ward for a gain of 35. And the most important play helped extend a drive that appeared to be fizzling, with Burrow tossing one up to Chase down the same sideline over Ward for a gain of 30 on third-and-27. That completion allowed Cincinnati to drain the remaining clock, and after a wild couple of fourth-down attempts, Cincinnati ended up kicking a game-winning field goal to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ate up the last 6:01 and ended Kansas City's eight-game winning streak. These two aren't going anywhere but up, and the rest of the NFL would be wise to prepare accordingly.
- Resiliency -- amid madness -- earned the Bengals a division title. Cincinnati's season has been filled with ups and downs, with highs coming via blowout wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh, and lows coming via inexplicable losses to New York, Chicago and Cleveland. None of that matters now that the Bengals are division champions, earning an incredibly sweet triumph over the Chiefs on Sunday. The question now: Just how much did it cost? Zac Taylor got aggressive not once, but twice, opting to go for it in a 31-31 game inside the final minute. Chaos ensued, with offsetting penalties wiping out the first fourth-down attempt, and another flag buying the Bengals a fresh set of downs from the 1. The cost, though, came via an apparent injury suffered by Burrow on the second fourth-down attempt, forcing Brandon Allen to kneel it once and then spike the ball to stop the clock in time to kick the game-winning field goal. Cincinnati will celebrate the AFC North crown that was certainly deserved, but will also wait nervously to learn the severity of Burrow's injury. If it ends up being significant, we'll all wonder if it was worth it when Cincinnati could have kicked a field goal without risking injury.
- Kansas City needs to learn from this game tape, and then burn it. The Chiefs had rattled off eight straight wins by playing complementary football, turning around a once-porous defense and finding their stride offensively. It looked to be more of the same early Sunday, but as the game progressed, it grew uglier for the Chiefs' secondary. Rashad Fenton was flagged for untimely pass interference calls twice, and Ward was repeatedly victimized by Chase, while the Chiefs also failed to prevent key completions to Tyler Boyd. An illegal use of hands (to the face) penalty on L'Jarius Sneed ended up dooming the Chiefs, capping an ugly day for their defense, which gave up 475 yards of total offense and blew a 28-14 lead. It's teaching tape, and then it'll be tape to forget for the Chiefs, who simply can't afford to play defense like this in the postseason.
Next Gen stat of the game: Joe Burrow completed 18 of 22 passes outside the numbers for 361 yards and four touchdowns Sunday. The 361 yards were the most yards gained by a quarterback on passes outside the numbers in the Next Gen Stats era (dating back to 2016).
NFL Research: Ja'Marr Chase set a rookie record for most receiving yards in a game (266) and now has the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era (1,429).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Derek Carr did it again, leading another game-winning drive to push Raiders into postseason position: Facing a third-and-10 near midfield in a tie game with 54 seconds left, Carr avoided a sack and found Hunter Renfrow downfield for a 24-yard strike to set up Daniel Carlson's game-winning score. Carr played big late after the Raiders lost the lead, leading to a 10-point fourth quarter that got the Raiders to 9-7. The QB's pocket movement was sublime, as he avoided several sacks that could have sunk the Raiders. Instead, on key third downs, Carr avoided pressure and found outlets. Renfrow continued to play magnificently in high-leverage situations, providing Carr a go-to target on third and fourth down. On the drive preceding the game-winner, the QB hit Renfrow on fourth down for a TD on a gorgeous route from the receiver. The Carr-Renfrow mindmeld remains one of the best in the NFL. Carr threw two INTs on the day, but when the Raiders needed the QB to keep their season alive, he came through in the clutch.
- Colts start slow and limp to finish.Frank Reich's club is going to be kicking itself for missed opportunities. Indy gained just 53 total yards on its first four drives, as Carson Wentz completed one of his first five attempts. Outside of the end-of-half drive and opening series of the third quarter -- which ended on a lucky TD pass from Wentz deep that could have been picked -- Indy couldn't consistently move the ball against the Raiders. Wentz looked like a QB who hadn't practiced all week after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, missing passes and making a few questionable decisions. The Colts' offense couldn't take advantage of the defense's takeaways (zero points off two INTs). Indy got conservative on the final offensive possession after getting into field goal range, allowing Carr time to win the game. Going just 3 of 11 on third down with three three-and-outs and generating just 262 total yards isn't going to get it done against playoff teams.
- Raiders leap into playoff positioning. With the win, the Raiders leapfrogged the Colts into the No. 6 seed in the AFC -- with games still to play Sunday. Indy fell to the seventh seed. Left for dead in early December after getting waylaid by the Chiefs, Vegas -- led by Carr's late-game heroics ---- has won three straight games to put itself in position to make the postseason with a game against the Chargers in Week 18. For weeks, Carr has talked about just needing a chance to get to the postseason. The QB has given his club that shot.
Next Gen stat of the game: Derek Carr went 12 of 12 for 100 yards on quick passes; 19 of 19 for 138 yards on passes of fewer than 10 air yards; and 5 of 12 for 117 yards, a TD, 2 INT on passes of 10+ air yards.
NFL Research: Jonathan Taylor scored a 1-yard rushing TD at the end of the first half (his 20th scrimmage TD of the season). Taylor (age 22) became the youngest player in NFL history with 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and 20-plus TD in a single season (HOFer Eric Dickerson was the previous youngest at age 23 in 1983).
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- The Titans just keep finding ways to get the job done without Derrick Henry in the backfield. While it isn't always pretty, it's impressive nonetheless. This week, Tennessee marched on -- and took its division crown -- by snapping the Dolphins' seven-game win streak with a suffocating defensive effort and another strong outing from D'Onta Foreman (26 for 132 yards, touchdown). The club entered the game averaging nearly 10 fewer points per game since Henry's Week 8 injury -- a startling drop-off -- yet has grinded for a 5-3 record without him. A big part of that was maintaining an offensive identity that has continued to run the ball effectively. With Henry now potentially on the brink of returning, things are looking up in Tennessee.
- This was not Tua Tagovailoa's day. From a pass attempt that slipped out of his hand for a lost fumble, to a muffed snap exchange, to a variety of errant passes, Tagovailoa never looked comfortable in a steady Nashville rain. He nearly threw interceptions on back-to-back passes near the end of the half, followed by an incompletion thrown behind DeVante Parker. He's been hot of late, but that came to a crashing halt on Sunday, as he finished 18 of 38 for 205 yards, an interception, three fumbles, and an all-around forgettable afternoon. Parker embodied the offense's frustration in picking up a 15-yard penalty -- and by the look of it, he had a right to be upset -- in complaining about a no-call for defensive pass interference.
- Brett Kern was a weapon. Yes, the Titans punter. Compounding the Dolphins' offensive woes was the punting of Kern, who averaged 44 yards on four punts with a long of 52. Beyond the distance, Kern pinned the Dolphins deep with impressive placement, allowing his coverage unit to down three of his punts at the Miami 14-yard line, the Miami 7, and the Miami 2. Field position mattered in this one, at least until it became a rout. Tennessee forced a three-and-out following one of Kern's punts, resulting in a Titans drive start at the Miami 46, setting up the first touchdown of the game. Miami's offense was behind the sticks, and the eight ball, all day.
Next Gen stat of the game: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was blitzed on a whopping 68.4% of his dropbacks, completing 7 of 12 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown on those plays.
NFL Research: The Titans clinched back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1960-62 Houston Oilers won three straight AFL East titles.
Adam Maya's takeaways:
- Mac Jones' slump is over. The rookie quarterback had a quiet December, struggling in losses to the Bills and Colts after attempting just three passes in an earlier win over Buffalo. That undermined the legitimacy of his Offensive Rookie of the Year candidacy, much less his ability to lead the Patriots in the playoffs. It's hard to put too much (any?) stock into lighting up the Jaguars, but a positive performance was critical for Jones nonetheless. He was more aggressive than he's been in most games and distributed the ball well to seven different receivers. His willingness to mix in downfield shots and make good reads on underneath throws kept Jacksonville's defense off balance. It all served as a nice tune-up as the most important part of the season awaits.
- The Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL. Jacksonville hasn't locked up the No. 1 pick just yet -- a loss next week versus the Colts, or one more Lions tie or win will take care of that -- but its play on the field is a bigger indictment. The Jaguars allowed New England to gain 32 first downs and hold possession for nearly 37 minutes of game time. For at least the sixth time this season, they simply weren't competitive. That's simply not supposed to happen on a regular basis in the parity-driven NFL. Jacksonville has already been outscored by 219 points this year, which would be the worst point differential since 2010. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks like a shell of the player he was at Clemson, his struggles only amplifying since Urban Meyer was dismissed. This Jags' season can't end soon enough.
- Happy New Year, Kristian Wilkerson. Before Sunday, the Patriots wideout had played a grand total of nine offensive snaps over two seasons. Wilkerson had made a living on their practice squad. His role might change a bit after Week 17. With 2019 first-rounder N'Keal Harry a healthy scratch, Wilkerson caught his first four targets for 42 yards, which included a pair of touchdowns. The Southeast Missouri State product nearly caught a third score, on a beautifully thrown 43-yard pass from Jones, but couldn't hang on as a Jaguars defender smacked him in the head upon the ball's arrival. That didn't take away from the first extended appearance for the former undrafted free agent. Maybe playing Wilkerson was one of Belichick's New Year's resolutions.
NFL Research: Bill Belichick tied Hall of Famer Don Shula's record for 10-win seasons with 20. This is Belichick's 27th season as an NFL head coach, a role Shula served in for 33 seasons.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
Buffalo Bills 29, Atlanta Falcons 15
- The Josh Allen roller coaster was a wild one Sunday. Allen got the Bills on the board via two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, then became a turnover machine, ending Buffalo's next three possessions with interceptions. Buffalo's greatest strength Sunday proved to be an ability to overcome giveaways, allowing Atlanta to turn the takeaways into 10 points, but crucially preventing the Falcons from producing points off Allen's third interception. With snow on the field and more falling, Buffalo wisely turned to the run at a rate as high as we've seen all season, with Devin Singletary rushing 23 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Add in Allen's 15 carries for 81 yards and two scores, and you have a throwback win for the usually air-reliant Bills. Thankfully, they didn't need to rely on Allen's arm to prevent an upset loss.
- Atlanta fought hard, but fighting isn't enough to beat a team like Buffalo. The Falcons aren't exactly loaded with talent, but they've been a scrappy bunch that has been able to pull out upset wins from time to time. It appeared to be a possibility Sunday when the Falcons finished the first half with two statement drives, covering 80 yards in five plays on a touchdown march, then gaining 50 yards in just 1:06 to kick a go-ahead field goal heading into halftime. The problem, though, ended up being easy to see: The Falcons couldn't sustain such magic, failing to turn Allen's third interception into points before watching the Bills turn to the ground game, grinding out 13:54 of game clock on two touchdown drives capped by Singletary scores. The loss of Kyle Pitts to injury undercut any hopes of being able to respond in the second half, and Atlanta gained just 77 total yards in the final two quarters, with 67 coming on the Falcons' final, fruitless possession. Pitts is good (and a good start), but Atlanta needs to upgrade offensively this offseason. Grit simply isn't enough to win in the NFL.
- It's better to get a wacky, sloppy game out of the way now than in the playoffs. Buffalo began Sunday's affair by forcing a punt, then botching the recovery badly enough to result in a safety and a 2-0 deficit. Three Allen turnovers only complicated matters, and the seven penalties accepted against Buffalo for 47 yards certainly didn't help. The Bills need to clean things up, and weather can't be a legitimate excuse for a team expecting to play in inclement conditions in the Snow Belt of western New York. Against a better team, the Bills might have lost Sunday. They'll play better opponents soon, and they'll have to be cleaner if they hope to make a deep run.
Next Gen stat of the game: Josh Allen completed 7 of 18 passes for 75 yards, three interceptions and a 12.3 passer rating on passes with more than 2.5 seconds to throw. He was 3 for 8 for 26 yards and an interception on throws attempted on the run.
NFL Research: Josh Allen is the first player with two-plus rushing TDs and three-plus interceptions in a game since Cam Newton in Week 11, 2011 at Detroit. Allen is the first player to hit each of those marks in a win since Drew Brees in Week 7, 2009 at Miami.
Jelani Scott's takeaways:
- Well-rounded attack powers Eagles to win. With Jalen Hurts (214 yards, 17-of-26 passing) efficiently and effectively leading the offense and Josh Sweat (1.5 sacks, two PDs, two QB hits) powering a hungry pass rush, Philly weathered Washington's best shots to eek out a tough road victory. Rodney McLeod's game-sealing INT dealt the final blow but the play only tells half the story. The Eagles defense surrendered 16 first-half points, but rallied to hold Washington scoreless in the second, forcing two punts and a turnover on downs prior to the pick. This allowed Hurts, Boston Scott and Dallas Goedert (six receptions for 71 yards) to control the game en route to scores on four of their last six drives. Scott (86 scrimmage yards) and Hurts connected on a nearly botched pitch on fourth-and-1 for Scott's second TD. For a team that ranks worst in the league on fourth down, a 3-of-4 day on that down is proof that Philly understood the assignment. And now, the Eagles are one step closer to making it back to the postseason.
- Close loss a double-edged sword for WFT. Having your playoff hopes erased in a loss to a division rival is a tough pill to swallow, but Washington should find solace in knowing it put up a fight until the last moments. Taylor Heinicke's sharp first half (14 of 17, 170 yards), combined with a productive run game (68 rushing yards, TD), propelled the Football Team to a 16-7 halftime lead. A Philly TD to begin the second half cut the lead to two, and Washington would end up wilting under the Eagles' relentless pressure. After taking one sack to begin the game, Heinicke took two in the third quarter, which resulted in punts deep in WFT territory. Watching the D let the lead slip forced the offense to go away from the run and look to Heinicke to deliver. A 6-of-10 stretch on the final drive suggested the unit recaptured its magic. But, rather than pull off a storybook win, Heinicke's 11th attempt from the PHI 10 landed in McLeod's hands. And just like that, another trying season in Landover is officially over as it relates to the playoffs.
- One down, one to go. For the last few weeks, the Eagles have played like a team hellbent on making the postseason. That trend continued on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to their win, the Eagles could clinch a spot as soon as tonight if certain things fall their way, but if they don't, all they'll need to do is beat their playoff-bound rival Dallas next week to clinch a wild card spot. Don't look now, but the Eagles have slowly but surely turned into a group that strikes fear into the hearts of any team with postseason aspirations.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Eagles had three players with four or more QB pressures: Fletcher Cox (five), Josh Sweat (five) and Javon Hargrave (four).
NFL Research: The Eagles have rushed for 100 ore more yards in 11 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL (T-6th longest streak in franchise history).