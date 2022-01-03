Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase 'overwhelmed' after breaking Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record

Following the game, coach Zac Taylor noted how big that first Chase TD was to the Bengals getting back in the game.

"I would agree with you there, because it was just a standard third-down play," Taylor said. "He ran what we call a pressure route -- a 10-12 yard speed out -- it was more of a Cover 2 inside blitz shot, and he split the crowd and outran their whole defense for a touchdown. You can't coach that -- that's just Ja'Marr Chase being Ja'Marr Chase. And it really did catapult us, because the momentum really was not in our favor -- we had three-and-outs early on. I also thought that the first one to start the third quarter jumpstarted that second half. We were in a third down, and that was a play we worked early in the week, and Joe did a great job seeing the coverage, and he laid it out there for Ja'Marr, and Ja'Marr finished the play off. But yeah, those two plays really got us going in the game."

Sunday's performance wasn't some garbage-time stat-stacking. Every play Chase made was pivotal in the Bengals securing the division title. Cincy became just the seventh team in NFL history to win its division after finishing last place in its division for at least three consecutive years.

The Bengals selected Chase No. 5 overall, believing his explosive playmaking could make Cincy's offense unstoppable. They showed why Sunday.

Burrow repeatedly gave the rookie a shot, and he delivered every time.

"If you get one-on-one, I'm going to give him a chance," the QB said. "It doesn't matter the point of the game, situation, third-and-one... If he gets one-on-one, I'm going to give him a shot."

Chase got the Bengals back into the game early and helped win it late.

With Cincinnati sitting at a third-and-27 in a tie ball game with 3:19 left, Burrow hit Chase down the sideline for a 30-yard catch to convert and put the Bengals in field-goal range to win.

The big play by Chase left the Chiefs lamenting not providing help on the rookie.