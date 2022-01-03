Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase 'overwhelmed' after breaking Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record

Published: Jan 03, 2022 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Bengals got down big early before it turned into the Ja'Marr Chase show in Cincinnati as the home club stormed back to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31, to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015.

It was a record-breaking day for Chase, who surpassed fellow LSU alum Justin Jefferson's all-time rookie record with 1,429 receiving yards, most in the Super Bowl era. Doing so in 16 games to best Jefferson put a stamp on Chase's incredible season.

"Everything is overwhelming right now. I'm excited, but overwhelmed," Chase said after the victory.

Overwhelm is what Chase did to the K.C. defense.

The star rookie compiled 266 yards and three TDs, setting a new record for the most receiving yards in a game by a rookie and the most receiving yards in Bengals franchise history.

Chase's 266 yards were more than half of the Bengals' 475 total yards against a heretofore stellar Chiefs defense.

"If you're going to play him one-on-one, a lot of times it's going to be a long day for you," Joe Burrow said of his teammate. "He's a great player, and he's going to be a great player for a long time. Great person, too. He doesn't care if he gets 260 yards and three touchdowns or if he gets zero yards and everyone else makes all the yards. Great guy to have."

The Chiefs had no answer for Chase all game, but perhaps the biggest play from the rookie was his first TD. With the Bengals trailing 14-0 early in a game that could have turned into a boat race by the AFC leaders, Chase took a short pass and juked out the entire K.C. defense for a 72-yard score, and the shootout was on.

Following the game, coach Zac Taylor noted how big that first Chase TD was to the Bengals getting back in the game.

"I would agree with you there, because it was just a standard third-down play," Taylor said. "He ran what we call a pressure route -- a 10-12 yard speed out -- it was more of a Cover 2 inside blitz shot, and he split the crowd and outran their whole defense for a touchdown. You can't coach that -- that's just Ja'Marr Chase being Ja'Marr Chase. And it really did catapult us, because the momentum really was not in our favor -- we had three-and-outs early on. I also thought that the first one to start the third quarter jumpstarted that second half. We were in a third down, and that was a play we worked early in the week, and Joe did a great job seeing the coverage, and he laid it out there for Ja'Marr, and Ja'Marr finished the play off. But yeah, those two plays really got us going in the game."

Sunday's performance wasn't some garbage-time stat-stacking. Every play Chase made was pivotal in the Bengals securing the division title. Cincy became just the seventh team in NFL history to win its division after finishing last place in its division for at least three consecutive years.

The Bengals selected Chase No. 5 overall, believing his explosive playmaking could make Cincy's offense unstoppable. They showed why Sunday.

Burrow repeatedly gave the rookie a shot, and he delivered every time.

"If you get one-on-one, I'm going to give him a chance," the QB said. "It doesn't matter the point of the game, situation, third-and-one... If he gets one-on-one, I'm going to give him a shot."

Chase got the Bengals back into the game early and helped win it late.

With Cincinnati sitting at a third-and-27 in a tie ball game with 3:19 left, Burrow hit Chase down the sideline for a 30-yard catch to convert and put the Bengals in field-goal range to win.

The big play by Chase left the Chiefs lamenting not providing help on the rookie.

"It's hindsight now, but we could have helped out a little more on Chase," K.C. coach Andy Reid said. "We put our guys in a position to make a play and get to the quarterback. It didn't work out. Our guys busted their tail to get it done, and it didn't work. It's the type of things where a little piece of that goes to the coaches and players."

Chase became the first rookie with multiple games of 200-plus receiving yards since at least 1950 and is the first player with 200-plus receiving yards in multiple games in a season since Josh Gordon and ﻿Alshon Jeffery﻿ in 2013.

The wideout, who made a loud case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, had the Chiefs grasping at air, and shaking their head.

"I didn't think we tackled as well as we've been tackling the last couple of months, and any time you're playing against a player like that, they're going to expose you," safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ said. "If you're having an off day, they're going to be the reason you get exposed. So hats off to the kid. He had a great game, and I'm hoping he can keep it going going forward. But for us, really what I said a couple of minutes ago is even if guys make a big play, catch a ball or get a touchdown, it's all about the next drive and how we respond. We had some moments in the game where we responded well, but when we really needed it, we just couldn't get off the field."

Burrow, Chase and the Bengals offense will be leaving defenses feeling that way for years to come. Sunday was simply the start.

Related Content

news

NFL announces Week 18 Saturday games, Sunday nighter 

Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles to play on Saturday in Week 18, Chargers-Raiders will play on Sunday night. 
news

Packers clinch homefield in NFC playoffs with win over Vikings; Eagles also in playoffs

Once again the NFC playoffs will run through Green Bay. The Packers clinched homefield advantage after Sunday's win over the Vikings, while the Eagles secured a wild-card berth.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, others avoid injury after Washington stadium railing collapses

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and others avoided injury after a railing protecting the visiting tunnel at FedExField collapsed, causing several fans to fall to the ground Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW