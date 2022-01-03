Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, others avoid injury after Washington stadium railing collapses

Around the NFL

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and others avoided injury after a railing protecting the visiting tunnel at FedExField collapsed, causing several fans to fall to the ground Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hurts was exiting the field offering high-fives to waiting Eagles fans following Philadelphia's 20-16 comeback victory over Washington.

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it," Hurts said afterward, per ESPN. "That's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

The Washington Football Team released the following statement after the game:

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

The Eagles (9-7) won their fourth consecutive game, improving their playoff odds in what is now a four-way race that also involves the 49ers, Saints and Vikings for the final two wild-card spots.

Washington (6-10) lost its fourth straight and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

