Around the NFL

Packers clinch homefield in NFC playoffs with win over Vikings; Eagles also in playoffs

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

For the second season in a row and the third time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Green Bay Packers will be the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The Packers' win Sunday night over the Minnesota Vikings, coupled with the Arizona Cardinals' defeat of the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, wrapped up the top seed for Green Bay.

Along with ensuring the NFC will have to go through Lambeau Field, the Packers locked up the only first-round bye in the conference as this is the second NFL season under the new 14-team format.

The Packers' win also clinched a wild-card berth for the surging Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is in by virtue of their Sunday win over the Washington Football Team and the Vikings' loss. Minnesota is now eliminated from postseason contention.

The Eagles improved to 9-7 with their fifth win a row just a season after a disastrous 4-11-1 showing. Philadelphia's playoff berth also puts multiple NFC East teams in the postseason for the first time since 2018, when – like this season – the Eagles grabbed a wild-card spot after the Cowboys won the division.

Green Bay (13-3), the NFC North winner, has now won five straight with its regular-season finale at Detroit the last obstacle before it embarks on another playoff run after back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship Game.

This marks the fourth time since 1970 that the Packers have earned the top seed in their conference, per NFL Research, but the only time they advanced to the Super Bowl as the No. 1 seed was in 1996 when they won Super Bowl XXXI.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers and Co. clearly have designs on changing that.

It continues a remarkable run for LaFleur to start his head-coaching career as he's now piloted the Pack to division crowns in each of his three seasons at the helm. Prior to LaFleur being hired ahead of the 2019 campaign, the Packers had missed the postseason in back-to-back campaigns.

Related Content

news

NFL announces Week 18 Saturday games, Sunday nighter 

Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles to play on Saturday in Week 18, Chargers-Raiders will play on Sunday night. 
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, others avoid injury after Washington stadium railing collapses

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and others avoided injury after a railing protecting the visiting tunnel at FedExField collapsed, causing several fans to fall to the ground Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action. 
news

AFC playoff clinching: Bengals take AFC North, Titans win AFC South; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive, Antonio Brown pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Following the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is "no longer a Buc."
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW