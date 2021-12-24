NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Tom Brady drops out of top five; Cooper Kupp in

As a former NFL quarterback, it is painful to watch a game as low-scoring as Sunday's Saints-Bucs contest. The Saints deserve a playoff spot for their defensive performance alone. Brady, who laid an egg just as the MVP race was heating up, was shut out for the first time in 15 years -- 15 YEARS! That was so long ago that not one active defensive player had even entered the league yet. Wild, right?! Was Brady's play in the loss concerning? Not really. I'm more worried about all the injuries the offense suffered. Chris Godwin (ACL) is out for the year, while Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette (both hamstring) will miss time.