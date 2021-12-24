What to watch for in Christmas Day doubleheader: Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers; Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals 









﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿As the Cleveland Browns cling to slim playoff hopes, they’ll face one of only two teams in the NFL that’s locked up a postseason berth, the Green Bay Packers, to open up a Christmas Day doubleheader. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have won three games in a row and three NFC North titles in a row after a Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off a rash of COVID-19 issues and a heartbreaking loss Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped them to the AFC’s No. 12 seed. With head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield expected back for Saturday, ‘tis already the Browns’ postseason realistically as they look to stay alive in the AFC postseason race against the NFC’s No. 1 seed.





Here are three things to watch for when the Packers host the Browns:



