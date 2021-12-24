Is this the best Chiefs TEAM of the Patrick Mahomes era? Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates

UH-OH!

That was my initial thought when the Kansas City Chiefs reclaimed the AFC's No. 1 seed last week. The back-to-back AFC champions have overcome their early-season struggles to re-emerge as a true title contender -- and they might be better positioned to win the Super Bowl this time than ever before.

Given how impressive the Chiefs have been during the Patrick Mahomes era, I know that's a hot take. But this version of Kansas City is a better overall team than recent editions. It is important to emphasize that word -- TEAM -- due to the 2021 Chiefs' ability to play complementary football after relying heavily on a one-dimensional approach that put everything on No. 15's right arm.

The Chiefs' aerial circus in past seasons certainly spoiled us, with Mahomes tossing rainbows to what felt like an Olympic relay team on the perimeter. The spectacularly gifted passer not only made the game look easy, but he did it with flair, as his no-look passes and improvisational plays left us in awe of his unique talents. Mahomes seemingly had no weaknesses as an efficient gunslinger with an exceptional feel for the game. Andy Reid nurtured the QB by assembling an all-star collection of pass catchers with the capacity to run down Mahomes' bombs or turn his checkdowns into big plays. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, in particular, flourished in the fast-break offense directed by a fearless flinger with exceptional tools.

The Chiefs' offense looked like an unstoppable force ... until the Buccaneers stymied the unit in Super Bowl LV. Beating up Kansas City in that 31-9 affair, Tampa Bay provided a blueprint that continues to pose problems to an offense that lives off big plays like oxygen. With opponents copying Tampa's two-deep coverage tactics that eliminate the deep ball and force Mahomes to take a more deliberate approach from the pocket, Kansas City lacked patience and discipline in the first couple months of this season, resulting in an alarming number of turnovers. Despite exhibiting better ball security in recent weeks, the Chiefs still have the second-most turnovers in the NFL with 25. Only the 3-11 Jets (26) have more. These giveaways have directly impacted the bottom line, with the Chiefs owning a 1-3 record in games with three-plus turnovers.