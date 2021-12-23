2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Matthew Stafford, Cordarrelle Patterson among players left out 

The Bears' Jakeem Grant earned the Pro Bowl nod for NFC returner, a product of two key factors: He has one return touchdown (scored on national TV, on a punt by the Packers) and he has a reputation as an explosive returner. Votes at positions like this one in the Pro Bowl (and other pro sports leagues' all-star games) can come down to name recognition, and Grant certainly carries that. But if you've paid attention to the return game this season, you know the more deserving candidate is Nwangwu, a rookie running back who has proven to be a potent weapon as a returner. Vikings fans are quickly falling for Nwangwu, who has taken two kicks back for touchdowns and done them the hard way, covering 98 and 99 yards. And get this: He's only returned 12 kicks all year. That means Nwangwu is taking a kick back for a touchdown at a rate of 16.7 percent, while he's averaging 37.2 yards per kick return. Grant is averaging 24.2 yards per kick return and 12.8 per punt return since being traded from Miami to Chicago in October. I think my work here is done.