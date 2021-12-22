49ers' Trent Williams return to being NFL's top tackle powered by gratitude after terminal cancer diagnosis

The blindside protector had been blindsided. But he never stopped protecting. Williams said he withheld the news from daughters Micah and Makayla, who were 9 and 5 at the time, to spare their thoughts, while exploring candidates to raise them in his expected absence.

"While I wanted them to understand what I was going through, I also feel like my first role as a father is protector, and you never want your kids to worry about you," he said. "I wasn't as concerned with my time here for myself. I was more so concerned about having young daughters without a father figure."

In February of 2019, Williams underwent the first of several scalp reconstruction procedures. His cancerous tumor was successfully removed just weeks before it would have metastasized through his skull. The surgeries incorporated about 30 percent of his scalp, skin grafts from his thigh and a few hundred stitches. But he'd survived cancer, he was able to circumvent chemotherapy, which he was told would have put a 15-year cap on his life, and the incisions in his head did not require him to retire from football.

Williams was sidelined about eight months, a period in which doctors urged him to avoid so much as perspiring. When he reported to Washington, he had issues wearing a helmet as well as with his contract, and he was placed on the non-football injury list against his wishes. Though Williams' longstanding relationship with the team effectually deteriorated, Washington honored its star's trade request by sending him to his favored destination -- the 49ers, coached by Kyle Shanahan, Williams' offensive coordinator for the first four years of his career.

"I think that part of my life I learned the most about myself," Williams said. "When tragedy strikes, everybody always thinks about the impact and whether you survive or not. Hardly ever do you think about how it feels to start from square one. I feel like that's exactly where I was starting from, after going through those surgeries and taking the time off to recover and just mentally what I had went through just even having to think about dying at such an early age. When all the smoke clears, here I am, I haven't lifted weights, I haven't run, I haven't even broken a sweat in eight or nine months. There was no easy way to go about it. There only was the hard route, that was to bust my butt and get into elite football shape and being the elite player that I once was, and having to hear all the doubts. I wasn't very open with what I went through, so I know a lot of people doubted. They thought it was more so contracts, and I understood that, but the human nature of being criticized, it has an effect sometimes."

The perennial Pro Bowler was soon thrown another curveball in the form of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented Williams from working alongside his new teammates and learning Shanahan's evolving offense hands-on. After sitting out an entire season, the aging tackle also had to prove himself while entering the last year of his deal. The Niners weren't ready to commit long term, but they did agree to rework his contract so that he could not be placed on the franchise tag after the season.

"Twelve months ago I felt blessed, I felt lucky, I felt like I was cheating," he said. "There's overcoming what I overcame, and then being able to do what I still love, I feel like I was cheating."