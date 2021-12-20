Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) exit early vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got off to a slow start on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints and never found the end zone, which could at least partially be seen as a byproduct of losing three of their top skill players.

Wideout Mike Evans (hamstring) and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ (knee) were each ruled out Sunday night ahead of the second half and running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ (hamstring) was ruled out in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 9-0 loss to New Orleans.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the initial belief is that Godwin sprained his MCL, so he'll miss some time, but is believed to have avoided a serious injury. The wideout is set for tests on Monday and an MRI to determine when he's back.

Head coach Bruce Arians had no update on any of the injuries, which included a foot injury to ﻿Lavonte David﻿, following Sunday night's loss.

Godwin was banged up after taking a hit to the knee making a catch, while Evans was reportedly experiencing hamstring issues on the sideline.

The Buccaneers trailed by six at halftime with Godwin having recorded six catches on seven targets for 49 yards before he went to the blue medical tent and never returned to the field.

Evans caught his only target for 14 yards prior to heading to the sideline.

Fournette went to the locker room in the third quarter and was ruled out soon thereafter.

Fournette had nine carries for 34 yards and seven catches for 33 yards prior to his early exit.