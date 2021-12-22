The First Read, Week 16: Wish list for playoff teams; Cardinals scuffling

2) A.B. ASAP: Anybody who caught Tampa Bay's 9-0 loss to New Orleans learned two things: 1) The Saints are undoubtedly a horrible matchup for Tampa, and 2) The Bucs are going to be leaning on wide receiver Antonio Brown quite a bit, now that he's heading back on the field. Of course, the major story revolving around Brown over the past month was that he'd been busted for violating COVID-19 protocols after allegations that he misrepresented his vaccination status, a move that earned him a three-game suspension from the NFL. There had been rumblings that the Bucs might move on from Brown once his punishment ended this week, but then Sunday night happened. It's an entirely different conversation now, with Tampa having lost three key offensive starters -- Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) -- during the course of that contest. In layman's terms, it was a good old-fashioned beatdown, and with Godwin gone and the returns of Evans and Fournette (a Le'Veon Bell signing was in the works Tuesday) up in the air, quarterback Tom Brady needs some reliable weapons, especially since most of the replacements on Sunday couldn't help him much. Brown was off to a fast start this season before being slowed by injuries, and he was a critical difference-maker when the Bucs surged in the second half of last season. Brady sorely needs that element on the outside in this offense until those other starters heal. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had been playing his best football lately, but that isn't enough. The Bucs are going to see plenty of strong defenses when the playoffs arrive, and the Saints might very well be one of them. Tampa isn't going to successfully defend its Super Bowl title with a banged-up offense. Even though head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was on a short leash when Brown showed up last season -- because of all the off-field issues that had followed the mercurial receiver -- this one was the right call. The deepest team in the league suddenly needs all the help it can get.