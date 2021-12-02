Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, along with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, along with free-agent wide receiver John Franklin III, were suspended three games on Thursday for violating the join NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols.

The suspensions come following a review of allegations that the players misrepresented their vaccination status and the review showed all three violated NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

The suspensions are effective immediately, as all three players have accepted the discipline and have foregone their right to appeal, per the league statement.

Brown and Edwards will be eligible to return to the Bucs for their Week 16 game against the Panthers on Dec. 26. Franklin, if he is signed by a team, would be ineligible to play the next three games.

"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," a joint NFL-NFLPA statement read. "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Buccaneers were not fined and assisted the league in its investigation.

The team released a statement shortly after the announcement of the suspensions.

"We appreciate the league's timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established," the statement read. "We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols."

The suspensions follow a Nov. 18 report published in the Tampa Bay Times in which Brown's former chef alleged that the Bucs' wideout obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, told Rapoport at the time that Brown was vaccinated against COVID and maintained that stance Thursday.

"Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate," Burstyn said in a statement obtained by Rapoport. "The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make this most of this time by treating his ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in [W]eek 16."

Following the November report, the Buccaneers released a statement stating they had received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all their players and "no irregularities were observed." NFL clubs are responsible for verifying player and team personnel vaccination status.

Any and all attempts by team personnel or players to use fake or forged cards, which is a federal criminal offense, are cause for review under the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Brown is in his second season with the Bucs, but has not played since Oct. 14 due to an ankle injury and has missed five consecutive games. In five games this year, Brown has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Rapoport noted that Brown was expected to miss the next two games of the season due to his ankle injury.

Brown, 33, has appeared in 14 games combined with the Buccaneers and Patriots over the past three seasons. He was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders prior to the 2019 season, but Brown was released by the then-Oakland team before the start of the season.

Brown, then a free agent, was previously suspended for eight games in July of 2020 for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. That suspension stemmed from Brown's no contest plea to burglary and battery chargers from a January 2020 incident, as well as accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman who had accused Brown of making unwanted advances to her.

Edwards, 25, has played in 11 games so far this season for the Bucs, with three starts, and has tallied three interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown, and 35 tackles. This is Edwards' third season with Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Franklin, 27, was waived by the Bucs in August and has played just one NFL game, which came with Tampa Bay in 2019.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW