Titans WR Julio Jones injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 15's Sunday games

- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) was ruled out against Detroit. Receiver Rondale Moore suffered an ankle injury.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is inactive against Green Bay. The former MVP didn't practice all week, Tyler Huntley is making his second start of the season.
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a stinger against Carolina.
- Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (quad) was ruled out before Sunday's loss to Buffalo after suffering an injury in pregame warmups.
- The Chicago Bears placed defensive backs Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They will not play against the Vikings on Monday.
- Detroit Lions linebackers Josh Woods (shoulder) and Alex Anzalone (shoulder) were ruled out against Arizona.
- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was carted off against the Texans after suffering an ankle injury late in the first quarter. He was quickly ruled out. Tackle Cam Robinson injured his neck.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. L.A. also designated running back Jake Funk to return from injured reserve and activated defensive backs Kareem Orr and Damarious Randall.
- New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell suffered a neck injury against Dallas.
- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams exited with a shoulder injury against Miami. Safety Elijah Riley left the game in the third quarter on a stretcher. He was ruled out with a neck injury.
- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was ruled out with a concussion against Tennessee.
- Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was ruled out against the Steelers. He left the game with zero receptions on one target.
Rams activate Jalen Ramsey from reserve/COVID-19 list, CB on track to play vs. Seahawks
Amidst a trying stretch of positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams organization, the team has activated a key starter ahead of Week 15.
Ben Roethlisberger passes Philip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing yards
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger moved into fifth place all-time on the career passing yardage list, surpassing Philip Rivers, in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over the Titans
Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (quad) ruled out after suffering injury in pregame warmups
The Panthers couldn't even make it to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills before injury struck. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field during warmups with a quad injury and has been ruled out Sunday.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals
Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport.
Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard, fourth-quarter TD run halts Patriots' comeback: 'We're not going to let up'
With a three-point lead and a little over two minutes to play, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor instead ripped of a 67-yard touchdown run to help put the game out of reach and secure a 27-17 victory over the Patriots.
2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Colts' win over Patriots on Saturday night
The Indianapolis Colts kept their AFC South hopes alive with a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers
Backup QB Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Lamar Jackson (ankle) inactive.
Week 15 Saturday night inactives: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts
The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night
Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice
Minnesota released one of its starting CBs following an altercation during Saturday's practice.