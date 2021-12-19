Around the NFL

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Published: Dec 18, 2021 at 07:47 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With a one-game lead in the AFC North, every remaining contest is crucial for the Baltimore Ravens. It appears as if they'll play their first without their superstar quarterback.

Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against Green Bay is not looking positive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, meaning ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ is likely to start in place of Jackson, who suffered an ankle sprain early in Baltimore's Week 14 loss to Cleveland.

Once he got his feet under him, Huntley played well against the Browns, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown while also scrambling for 45 yards on six attempts. His greatest mistake was a fumble lost in the first half, but he nearly threw the Ravens to an unlikely comeback win.

Huntley did precisely that a few weeks earlier in Chicago, when he played in place of Jackson and completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards and an interception. He led a frantic final-minute drive, covering 72 yards in five plays. ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ capped the possession with a rushing touchdown, securing another win for the Ravens.

Though he doesn't bring Jackson's rare explosiveness to the field, Huntley is certainly capable of manning the captain's chair for Baltimore's offense and playing well enough to lead the Ravens to a win. With the 10-3 Packers awaiting them, he might need to put together his best performance of his young NFL career.

