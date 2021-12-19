Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Once he got his feet under him, Huntley played well against the Browns, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown while also scrambling for 45 yards on six attempts. His greatest mistake was a fumble lost in the first half, but he nearly threw the Ravens to an unlikely comeback win.

Huntley did precisely that a few weeks earlier in Chicago, when he played in place of Jackson and completed 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards and an interception. He led a frantic final-minute drive, covering 72 yards in five plays. ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ capped the possession with a rushing touchdown, securing another win for the Ravens.