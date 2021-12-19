Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater taken to hospital for further evaluation of a head injury

Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field on a stretcher in the second half of the Bengals-Broncos game on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback was injured after being upended while diving for a first down and landing on his shoulder and head. The Broncos soon announced that Bridgewater has movement in all his extremities and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury.

Drew Lock filled in for Bridgewater, with Denver trailing 9-3. The third-year QB completed his first four passes, including a 25-yard touchdown to Tim Patrick. It was Lock's third appearance of the season, and his first since closing out the Broncos' Week 12 loss to the Chargers.

Bridgewater was also relieved by Lock in Week 4 after suffering a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit with a Ravens defender. That injury interrupted the best start to a season in Bridgewater's career. He struggled Sunday before exiting, completing just 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards while leading only a short field goal drive.