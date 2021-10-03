Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

"He says he's getting better as the day goes on, so we'll see," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after game.

The veteran quarterback took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Odafe Oweh just before halftime.

"I didn't have a good view of it at the time," answered Fangio when asked if he took issue with Oweh's hit on Bridgewater.

Drew Lock started the second half with Denver trailing 17-7. He wasn't able to advance the offense past midfield in either of his first two drives. It was a continuation of things for the Broncos, who punted six times in the first half and were held scoreless in Bridgewater's absence. Lock's day ended completing 12 of 21 passes for 113 yards and one interception.

"Well, I think his performance was, you know, just like the rest of the offense -- we just weren't good enough today after the one touchdown drive," Fangio said of Lock's day in relief. "We really could get nothing going. We weren't getting it going with Teddy either after the touchdown drive. So, I think it's more of a collective thing offensively than a quarterback thing."

Bridgewater, off to the best start of his career, completed just 7 of 16 passes for 65 yards before exiting. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant gave Denver a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was short lived, as the Ravens scored on three of their next four drives to take a 10-point lead into the break.

Lock made his 2021 debut after losing a training-camp battle with Bridgewater. The third-year QB tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 2020 while Denver went 4-9 in his 13 starts.