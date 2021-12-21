Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

Another decorated veteran is being added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and another chance is being had by ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿.

The Buccaneers are signing Bell, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The move comes following Tampa's top back, ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, leaving Sunday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints in the second half with a hamstring injury.

On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fournette's hamstring injury was not deemed major but he would miss some time, likely a game or two. At this juncture of the campaign, heading into Week 16, though, getting reinforcements is paramount as Tampa looks to lock up the NFC South and a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.

Should Bell, 29, pass his physical, the Bucs will sign him to the 53-man roster, Pelissero reported, and he'll be in line to back up Ronald Jones at the onset. Running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season.

Bell is now set to join his fourth team over the last two seasons, though it's his first go-round in the NFC. Bell played for the Jets and Chiefs in 2020 and was signed mid-season 2021 by the Ravens, who waived him on Nov. 16.

Once considered one of the game's elite runners and pass catchers out of the backfield when he was with the Steelers from 2013-18, Bell had a much-publicized divorce from the squad after sitting out the 2018 season. He landed a blockbuster deal with the Jets in 2019, but the three-time Pro Bowler never again found his phenomenal form.

Now, he'll reunite with his former Steelers teammate ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in a surprising turn of events. He'll be another member of a star-studded veteran Bucs cast that includes quarterback Tom Brady, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and makes for an offense that would've been a dream just four or five seasons ago.

In five games this season with Baltimore, Bell had 31 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns with just one reception for a loss of a yard.