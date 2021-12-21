Around the NFL

Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

Published: Dec 21, 2021 at 06:10 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Another decorated veteran is being added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and another chance is being had by ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿.

The Buccaneers are signing Bell, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The move comes following Tampa's top back, ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, leaving Sunday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints in the second half with a hamstring injury.

On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fournette's hamstring injury was not deemed major but he would miss some time, likely a game or two. At this juncture of the campaign, heading into Week 16, though, getting reinforcements is paramount as Tampa looks to lock up the NFC South and a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.

Should Bell, 29, pass his physical, the Bucs will sign him to the 53-man roster, Pelissero reported, and he'll be in line to back up Ronald Jones at the onset. Running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season.

Bell is now set to join his fourth team over the last two seasons, though it's his first go-round in the NFC. Bell played for the Jets and Chiefs in 2020 and was signed mid-season 2021 by the Ravens, who waived him on Nov. 16.

Once considered one of the game's elite runners and pass catchers out of the backfield when he was with the Steelers from 2013-18, Bell had a much-publicized divorce from the squad after sitting out the 2018 season. He landed a blockbuster deal with the Jets in 2019, but the three-time Pro Bowler never again found his phenomenal form.

Now, he'll reunite with his former Steelers teammate ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in a surprising turn of events. He'll be another member of a star-studded veteran Bucs cast that includes quarterback Tom Brady, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and makes for an offense that would've been a dream just four or five seasons ago.

In five games this season with Baltimore, Bell had 31 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns with just one reception for a loss of a yard.

However, if this season and the last are evidence, if there is a fountain of youth in the NFL, it's in Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Tuesday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams; Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. 
news

QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington vs. Eagles; Taylor Heinicke still in COVID-19 protocols

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen unavailable as they did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game, Garrett Gilbert will start for Washington on Tuesday versus the Eagles.
news

Chiefs place WR Tyreek Hill, six others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City added another key member of its offense to the COVID list Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Rams activate LB Von Miller from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for Tuesday night's crucial game against the Seahawks, the Rams have activated pass rusher Von Miller off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield expected to be available for game vs. Packers

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told he reporters that he expects himself and QB Baker Mayfield to be available for Week 16 after missing Monday's loss to the Raiders due to COVID-19 protocols.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 21

The 49ers could welcome a standout rookie RB back to the lineup in time for Week 15. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones likens 2021 defensive line to Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning fronts of the 1990s

How good can the Dallas Cowboys defensive line be? In Jerry Jones' eyes, the unit is close to resembling dominant units from some of the team's dominant past.
news

DeAndre Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Little has materalized on the "Larry Fitzgerald NFL return" front since the offseason. And the veteran free agent, whose spent his whole career with the Cardinals, intends to keep that way despite the injury to DeAndre Hopkins.
news

Tom Brady: NFL should take hits on WRs' knees 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of defenseless receivers.
news

Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

Robert Quinn took issue with the officiating in Monday night's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the Bears being flagged a game-high nine times.
news

Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

Derek Carr promised his team a win if the defense can get the ball back after late interception. The Raiders QB proceeded to deliver with a game-winning drive. 
