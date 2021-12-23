NFL execs vote on awards: Who's MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Offensive Rookie of the Year?

It was a two-man race between Aaron Rodgers (11 votes) and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (eight), the rare non-QB to make an MVP case.





"I'd love to not say he's the guy, because he's easy to root against," said an executive for an NFC team, "but f---ing Aaron Rodgers, [he's] amazing."





At age 38 and playing with a fractured pinkie toe the past two months, Rodgers leads all qualified passers this season in QB win percentage (.846), touchdown-to-interception ratio (30:4) and passer rating (110.4). The last QB to lead in all three categories was Rodgers back in 2011, when he won the first of his three NFL MVP awards; a fourth this year would make him the first repeat MVP since Peyton Manning in 2008 and '09.





"I don't think they're the same team without him," said another NFC exec. "They've got good defense and everything, but Rodgers makes them who they are."





The Packers are 11-3, while the Colts have rallied from a 1-4 start to 8-6 by riding Taylor, who's on the short list of backs who can run with power and strength but also create explosive gains even when things aren't blocked perfectly. He's on pace to eclipse 1,800 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns -- thresholds crossed by only three running backs in NFL history, who all won MVP the year they accomplished the feat (Terrell Davis in 1998, Shaun Alexander in 2005 and LaDainian Tomlinson in '06).





"He's kind of taken the team on his shoulders, which is hard to do for a runner, and he's taken over games," said an AFC executive. "Most of their big games, he's taken over."





Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received two votes. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp each got one.