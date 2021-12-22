2022 NFL Draft order: Washington Football Team vaults into top 10 with loss to Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS





49ers' record: 8-6 (.487)

49ers' Week 16 opponent: at Titans

Dolphins' biggest needs: OL, RB, Edge





CG: The Dolphins have surged into the fringe of the playoff picture with six consecutive victories, and surrendered plenty of draft position in the process. But with the Eagles holding Miami's first-round pick, the best Dolphins pick being impacted is a second-rounder that's moved from the 30s into the 40s overall.





NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.