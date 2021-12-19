Jaguars holding first overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft following loss to Texans, Lions win

There's a new leader for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions held the first selection entering Sunday, but Detroit's stunning upset of the Cardinals and the Jaguars' loss to the Texans vaulted Jacksonville from No. 3 to the top of the board. The new top two in the draft order after Sunday's early games:

Jaguars (2-12) Lions (2-11-1)

The Lions had been in the lead for the No. 1 overall pick basically all season long, having entered December still searching for their first victory. With wins in two of the last three games, Dan Campbell's squad has surprised both Minnesota and Arizona and made it far less likely it will be making the first pick of the draft for the first time since 2009.

The Jaguars, mired in a lost season, dismissed head coach Urban Meyer early Thursday morning and now have an opportunity to clinch the first overall pick for the second year in a row. Jacksonville will visit the Jets and Patriots over the next two weeks before closing out the regular season at home against the Colts. The Lions have the Falcons, Seahawks and Packers remaining on their schedule. The Texans and Jets, both 3-11, are now positioned behind the first two teams in the draft order (strength of schedule will serve as the first tiebreaker for teams with the same record).