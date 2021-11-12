Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects

While many NFL fans spent Thursday night tuned in to the Dolphins' upset of the Ravens, much of the scouting community was watching a pair of quarterback prospects battle it out in Pittsburgh. North Carolina's Sam Howell and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett squared off in an ACC matchup that allowed NFL talent evaluators to check out what could be the cream of the QB crop in the 2022 draft class.

Howell has long been hailed as one of the leading QB1 candidates, showcasing his talents as a quick-rhythm passer who possesses pinpoint accuracy and outstanding anticipation ever since his freshman year in 2019. The 6-foot-1 1/4, 220-pound signal-caller (school measurements) tosses the ball around like a pass-first point guard running the fast break. Part of his success a season ago was fueled by blue-chip talents at each of the perimeter positions. He took advantage of playing with NFL draftees at running back (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter) and wide receiver (Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome) to ring up 3,586 pass yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

This year, the gunslinger's numbers are down with a new supporting cast that is just beginning to figure out how to play at a high level. Howell got off to a slow start while pressing to make big plays. This was evident in the Tar Heels' season-opening loss to Virginia Tech, when he completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. That performance sent his stock tumbling as he fell short of expectations and evaluators wondered if he could get it done without NFL-caliber talent around him.

Since that point, Howell's play has improved, as he has shown off more athleticism and running skills with the ball in his hands. While he is not a Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen clone, the junior has flashed enough mobility to play in a movement-based scheme as a pro. He could thrive in the type of offense that has enabled Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield to showcase their skills.