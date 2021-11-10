2021 NFL playoff predictions at midseason mark: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

(26 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Zierlein)





2. New England Patriots (+440) | 2 votes: Bhanpuri, Trotter





Why Cynthia Frelund chose the Bills: Although the Patriots are keeping this race interesting, the Bills have only one remaining game where they're forecast to be the underdog in my model (Week 14 at Tampa, and it's by a very narrow margin). This doesn't mean they won't lose from here on out (Buffalo still plays New England twice), but they have better odds than the Pats, who are only more than 5 percent favorites in three of their eight remaining games. While we saw an improbable Bills loss against the Jaguars in Week 9, it's likely we'll see the offense and defense work in lock step from here on out.