2021 NFL season award predictions at the midpoint: Tom Brady, Kyler Murray among 5 MVP vote-getters

(13 votes: Battista, Bergman, Chadiha, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, McGinest, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Sessler)





2. Kyler Murray | 7 votes: Baldinger, Blair, Brandt, Hanzus, Parr, Shook, Thomas

3. Josh Allen | 4 votes: Filice, Frelund, Smith, Zierlein

4. Lamar Jackson | 3 votes: Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Ross

5. Derek Carr | 1 vote: Carr





Why Gregg Rosenthal chose Tom Brady: MVP is often a narrative award, and Brady won't have the same storyline sizzle as guys like Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. MVP is also often a team award, however, and I suspect the Bucs finish with the NFC's No. 1 seed while Brady remains the best down-to-down passer in football at the age of 44 on the way to his fourth MVP.