2021 NFL season award predictions at the midpoint: Tom Brady, Kyler Murray among 5 MVP vote-getters

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 11:35 AM

With the 2021 NFL season at its midpoint, NFL.com's analysts update their predictions on who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, including:

Participating analysts: Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gil Brandt, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Gennaro Filice, Cynthia Frelund, Chase Goodbread, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Maurice Jones-Drew, Willie McGinest, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt Smith, Joe Thomas, Lance Zierlein.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Rank
1
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · QB

(13 votes: Battista, Bergman, Chadiha, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Jones-Drew, McGinest, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Sessler)


2. Kyler Murray7 votes: Baldinger, Blair, Brandt, Hanzus, Parr, Shook, Thomas

3. Josh Allen4 votes: Filice, Frelund, Smith, Zierlein

4. Lamar Jackson3 votes: Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Ross

5. Derek Carr1 vote: Carr


Why Gregg Rosenthal chose Tom Brady: MVP is often a narrative award, and Brady won't have the same storyline sizzle as guys like Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray. MVP is also often a team award, however, and I suspect the Bucs finish with the NFC's No. 1 seed while Brady remains the best down-to-down passer in football at the age of 44 on the way to his fourth MVP.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams · WR

(15 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Sessler, Shook, Thomas)


2. Matthew Stafford | 5 votes: Baldinger, Carr, Jones-Drew, Smith, Zierlein

3. Kyler Murray | 2 votes: Battista, Ross

T-4. Davante Adams | 1 vote: Goodbread

T-4. Tom Brady | 1 vote: Rank

T-4. Nick Chubb | 1 vote: Frelund

T-4. Lamar Jackson | 1 vote: Filice

T-4. Dak Prescott | 1 vote: McGinest


Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Cooper Kupp: No receiver has been more productive than Kupp. He's on pace for 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns, and there isn't a non-quarterback who is close to being that dominant at his position.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns · DE

(16 votes: Battista, Bergman, Blair, Cersosimo, Filice, Goodbread, Grant, Hanzus, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Thomas)


2. Trevon Diggs | 6 votes: Baldinger, Brandt, Chadiha, Hall, Jones-Drew, Zierlein

T-3. Aaron Donald | 2 votes: Frelund, Rank

T-3. T.J. Watt | 2 votes: Rosenthal, Smith

T-5. Maxx Crosby | 1 vote: Carr

T-5. Jalen Ramsey | 1 vote: Bhanpuri


Why Nick Shook chose Myles Garrett: Garrett is averaging 1.3 sacks per game, a pace that puts him right in line with the single-season NFL record of 22.5. If he hits that mark, he'll lock this award up, no matter how many fumbles T.J. Watt forces.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals · WR

(24 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, McGinest, Patra, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Zierlein)


2. Mac Jones | 2 votes: Bergman, Frelund

T-3. Justin Fields | 1 vote: Rank

T-3. Najee Harris | 1 vote: Parr


Why DeAngelo Hall chose Ja'Marr Chase: Chase has transformed the Bengals' offense into an electric unit when he's in sync with Joe Burrow. In a draft class full of offensive talent, the Bengals wideout gets the edge over QBs and other playmakers because he has consistently made life hell for defensive backs and D-coordinators.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys · LB

(25 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Zierlein)


2. Patrick Surtain | 3 votes: Bhanpuri, Grant, Hall


Why Willie McGinest chose Micah Parsons: An immediate impact player on Dan Quinn's defense. Parsons' presence at the second level led to the release of Jaylon Smith a month into the season. The Penn State product continues to develop untapped parts of his game and is producing like crazy with five sacks, 14 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss in eight games. No other rookie has been a game-wrecker like Parsons.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys · QB

(25 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Hall, Hanzus, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Zierlein)


2. Joe Burrow | 2 votes: Grant, Jones-Drew

3. Andrew Whitworth | 1 vote: Baldinger


Why David Carr chose Dak Prescott: There was a laundry list full of concerns around the Dallas QB leading up to Week 1, but all he's done since then is put the Cowboys in winning situations. He's even cemented himself in the MVP conversation with his team sitting comfortably at the top of the NFC East. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury watches play from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals

(14 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Frelund, Grant, Hall, McGinest, Reuter, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas)


T-2. Sean Payton | 3 votes: Filice, Parr, Patra

T-2. Mike Vrabel | 3 votes: Bhanpuri, Rank, Zierlein

4. Matt LaFleur | 2 votes: Bergman, Rosenthal

T-5. Bill Belichick | 1 vote: Hanzus

T-5. Rich Bisaccia | 1 vote: Jones-Drew

T-5. John Harbaugh | 1 vote: Ross

T-5. Mike McCarthy | 1 vote: Chadiha

T-5. Sean McDermott | 1 vote: Goodbread

T-5. Brandon Staley | 1 vote: Cersosimo


Why Marc Sessler chose Kliff Kingsbury: In August, we were wondering if Kingsbury would spend this autumn attached to the hot seat. Arizona felt figured out, Kingsbury's system just another pro football flash in the pan. Utter nonsense. The Cardinals' rise proved their coach to be something else: an inventive, resourceful leader whose balanced team operates as an overwhelming force on offense and a swallow-you-up behemoth on defense. Kliff is king.

EACH ANALYST'S BALLOT

Table inside Article
Analyst MVP OPOY DPOY OROY DROY Comeback Coach
Brian Baldinger Kyler Murray Matthew Stafford Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Andrew Whitworth Kliff Kingsbury
Judy Battista Tom Brady Kyler Murray Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Jeremy Bergman Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Mac Jones Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Matt LaFleur
Ali Bhanpuri Lamar Jackson Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Patrick Surtain Dak Prescott Mike Vrabel
Tom Blair Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Gil Brandt Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
David Carr Derek Carr Matthew Stafford Maxx Crosby Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Brooke Cersosimo Lamar Jackson Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Brandon Staley
Jeffri Chadiha Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Mike McCarthy
Gennaro Filice Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Sean Payton
Cynthia Frelund Josh Allen Nick Chubb Aaron Donald Mac Jones Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Chase Goodbread Tom Brady Davante Adams Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Sean McDermott
Marcas Grant Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Patrick Surtain Joe Burrow Kliff Kingsbury
DeAngelo Hall Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Patrick Surtain Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Dan Hanzus Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Bill Belichick
Maurice Jones-Drew Tom Brady Matthew Stafford Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Joe Burrow Rich Bisaccia
Willie McGinest Tom Brady Dak Prescott Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Dan Parr Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Najee Harris Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Sean Payton
Kevin Patra Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Sean Payton
Adam Rank Tom Brady Tom Brady Aaron Donald Justin Fields Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Mike Vrabel
Chad Reuter Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Gregg Rosenthal Tom Brady No entry T.J. Watt Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Matt LaFleur
Marc Ross Lamar Jackson Kyler Murray Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott John Harbaugh
Marc Sessler Tom Brady Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Nick Shook Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Matt Smith Josh Allen Matthew Stafford T.J. Watt Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Joe Thomas Kyler Murray Cooper Kupp Myles Garrett Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Kliff Kingsbury
Lance Zierlein Josh Allen Matthew Stafford Trevon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Micah Parsons Dak Prescott Mike Vrabel

