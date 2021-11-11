Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Gil Brandt: Rams over Bills. Both teams boast a top-ranked passer, but the Rams have the better overall team, especially after trading for Von Miller.





Brooke Cersosimo: Rams over Bills. Matthew Stafford has handled the Hollywood spotlight well so far, proving me right in my initial Super Bowl prediction. While the Rams' defense has more big-name stars, it's Stafford who delivers a game-winning drive before being named game MVP.





Chase Goodbread: Rams over Bills. Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen make their Super Bowl debuts with an exciting air show, but Von Miller puts L.A. over the top as the game MVP.





Marcas Grant: Rams over Chargers. It's an all-L.A. Super Bowl played in Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford finally tastes glory as he helps Sean McVay take down the Rams' former defensive coordinator.





DeAngelo Hall: Rams over Bills. Led by defensive superstars Aaron Donald and Von Miller, the Rams harass Josh Allen with consistent pressure all game long to become the second team to host the Super Bowl -- AND win it -- in as many seasons.





Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Chiefs. This was my preseason pick, and though the Chiefs look like a long shot to make a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, I'm not putting anything past Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, especially if they get hot at the right time. That said, no matter how well K.C. plays, the Rams get it done to keep the Lombardi in the Super Bowl host city.





Joe Thomas: Rams over Ravens. This is an exciting shootout between Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford, who combine for eight touchdowns. That includes two rushing scores from Jackson, but in the end, it's still not enough to get past the home team.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Lance Zierlein: Rams over Bills. The acquisitions of Von Miller and Matthew Stafford pay off at the finish line. An explosive passing game and swarming pass rush are too much for Sean McDermott's Bills to overcome.