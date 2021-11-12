NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?





Say hello to the Vikings, a football team determined to dip its loyal fan base into a weekly cauldron of panic and heartbreak. All but one of their tilts have been one-score mind-benders, and three of those showdowns delved into overtime. The offense is a hot-and-cold stew with a runner in Dalvin Cook suddenly facing off-the-field issues. Kirk Cousins is on pace to throw 32 touchdowns to just four picks, yet he directs an attack that tumbles into sleep for marches at a time. No team has allowed fewer sacks per game on offense or generated more on defense, further fueling the million-dollar query: How are the Vikings just 3-5? Last week's loss to Baltimore was a solid case study as Minnesota held a pair of 14-point leads and saw Cook and superstar wideout Justin Jefferson get off to hot starts, only to fall quiet down the stretch as the Vikings were yanked into an overtime turned evil thanks to Justin Tucker's magical leg. Coach Mike Zimmer -- the subject of incessant hot-seat chatter -- seems more annoyed with each passing week. Despite the negativity of my report, evidence suggests Minnesota can pound the ball against the league's worst run defense and -- as always -- find a way to take the affair down to the wire.