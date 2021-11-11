Week 10 NFL game picks: Ravens top Dolphins on Thursday night; Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs





The assumption in the point spread above is that Aaron Rodgers plays. The two weeks of practice that Rodgers missed could be a factor Sunday, but the extra bye week may also help his body in the long run. Rodgers' Pat McAfee Show appearances have guaranteed that Russell Wilson's return to the lineup is nothing more than the B story entering the game. But what will drive the narrative exiting the game? That's an open question. Pete Carroll figured out how to cover up some of his team's defensive shortcomings before the bye. The Seahawks rank a few spots ahead of the Packers in DVOA, and the underlying statistical profiles of these teams are quite similar. Nothing has come easily for the Packers on either side of the ball. When in doubt, go with the tandem that is 19-3 at Lambeau Field since starting to work together.