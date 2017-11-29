Even the man who drafted Gore in San Francisco, Scot McCloughan, admitted that Gore is not conventionally special in any one area of his game. Listed at 5-foot-9 with an underwhelming 40 time and having suffered two torn ACLs at Miami, Gore was still taken with the 65th overall pick in 2005 because he was a craftsman, even in college.

McCloughan noted how more athletic runners than Gore have long since fallen by the wayside because they lacked his complete skill set: intelligence, light feet, short-yardage ability, yards-after-contact generation, stout pass protection, great hands, crisp route-running and maniacal practice habits. Gore didn't agree with this assessment.

"People say, He doesn't do this special, he doesn't do that. One thing God blessed me with: heart and these," Gore said, pointing to his eyes. "That's why ... on film, it looks like I ain't doing nothing. Nothing special. But when they play me, it's a different thing."

In literature and comedy, there is the phenomenon of the "writer's writer" or the "comedian's comedian." Gore is the equivalent running back.

"It's going to sound cliché, but he's a football player. He's not a running back," Colts running back coach Jemal Singleton said. "He competes with a fire you don't normally see. You love to be around guys that just sense it. That understand it. Maybe we haven't coached something or installed a play a certain way, but he just senses the right thing to do."

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh was especially attuned to this trait. He loved to call Gore a "mystical man."

"I think he sees things that we don't -- I don't -- we don't see," Harbaugh repeated in the buildup to the 49ers' last conference title game together.

Gore still isn't exactly sure what that means, although it's likely a reference to his uncanny ability to see a play develop before it happens. Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski called it "spatial awareness," but he admits to being confused at how Gore can choose a crack in the opposition's defensive line before it appears.

"It's almost like he has a forward vision," Singleton exclaimed, as if trying to solve a puzzle. "That his sight is half-a-second ahead of what the actual time is. Because he does see things. There are creases that he hits that, when you first look at, aren't there."

Gore is an inveterate football junkie, able to break down opposing defenses with a clarity that would serve him well if he ever went into coaching. (He's already offered his future services to McCloughan as a potential scout, to which McCloughan replied, "I'm not sending you on the road.")

Gore especially loves watching running backs and believes you can only judge a great back by how he operates in tight spaces. That's where Gore does his best work, getting skinny and finishing runs.

"I compare him to a modern-day Roger Craig," Tomlinson said, referring to the former 49ers back. "He was really good at lateral mobility. He'll come straight up to you and you think he's gonna run you over. And just a little sidestep will allow him to get through you and break the tackle."