Week 8 NFL game picks: Cardinals stay perfect with win over Packers; Patriots upset Chargers





The Cardinals could be catching the Packers at the right time. Left tackle David Bakhtiari still might not quite be ready for this game and Jaire Alexander's absence looms even larger. No team's perimeter passing game tests a secondary's depth more than the Arizona's. The Green Bay defense has proven resourceful despite huge workloads for pickups like Rasul Douglas and Isaac Yiadom, while the right side of the offensive line was dominated by Washington last week. Recent signees like Jaylon Smith and Whitney Mercilus are seeing significant playing time, too. The Cardinals' strengths, including a varied pass rush, match up well against the Packers' offensive line, and it's a rare game where Aaron Rodgers isn't the best playmaking quarterback.





To put it another way: I wrote the paragraph above and had a six-point margin before I knew that Davante Adams and Allen Lazard aren't going to play.