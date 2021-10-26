Around the NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 02:31 PM
Kevin Patra

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ will make his return from an early-season ankle injury.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday that Jeudy would play Sunday against Washington.

The wideout has been out since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 1. Before suffering the injury, Jeudy was a big part of the offense catching six of seven passes for 72 yards.

"When you can put another great wide receiver on the field, it helps everybody," coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday of Jeudy's return, per Dave Althouse of KDVR.

The coach added the receiver returning could have a domino effect for the Broncos' offense.

Losers of four straight, the 3-4 Broncos need a win versus Washington to stem the tide. Jeudy's return could help versus a secondary that has been carved up this season.

