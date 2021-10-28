Dak Prescott unsure if he'll play Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger past this week'

It's Thursday, which means Dak Prescott still has time left in the week to prove he's ready to play Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Prescott did not reveal whether he'll be able to take part in Dallas' prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think that would spoil all the fun," Prescott said when asked if he'll suit up Sunday, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "We'll keep going. Obviously, we've got to keep progressing."

There was an interesting note from Prescott, though, who said "I honestly think this calf had something to do" with the significant ankle injury he suffered in 2020.

The injury is not as serious as it might seem, but the Cowboys are treating it with necessary caution. Dallas sits atop the NFC East and looks very much like the team most have expected the Cowboys to be for the last few seasons, meaning they're setting up for a potentially deep playoff run. That run is not nearly as possible if Prescott is not available.

"It's not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture. It's more than just one game," Prescott said. "I don't want this to linger past this week."

The Cowboys can't win the Super Bowl in Week 8, even if it is in front of a national audience. The risk/reward between playing Prescott when he might not fully be ready, and letting him sit and handing the keys to Cooper Rush isn't even comparable.

But it is the Cowboys, a trademark franchise in this league with a high-powered offense driven by Prescott.

Prescott has already had the benefit of the bye week to get right, and even if Dallas were to lose to Minnesota on Sunday night, it still might be the safer option to go with Rush. Frankly, the Cowboys could do the same in the two weeks that follow, with a pair of home games against Denver (3-4) and Atlanta (3-3) awaiting them.

Still, a competitor will always want to be out there with a chance to lead his team to victory. Few quarterbacks get more attention than Prescott, who said he feels he can play and would play if it were a playoff game.

"I don't know if it's just my decision," Prescott said.