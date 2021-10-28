Around the NFL

Dak Prescott unsure if he'll play Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger past this week'

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 04:43 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's Thursday, which means Dak Prescott still has time left in the week to prove he's ready to play Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Prescott did not reveal whether he'll be able to take part in Dallas' prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think that would spoil all the fun," Prescott said when asked if he'll suit up Sunday, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "We'll keep going. Obviously, we've got to keep progressing."

There was an interesting note from Prescott, though, who said "I honestly think this calf had something to do" with the significant ankle injury he suffered in 2020.

The injury is not as serious as it might seem, but the Cowboys are treating it with necessary caution. Dallas sits atop the NFC East and looks very much like the team most have expected the Cowboys to be for the last few seasons, meaning they're setting up for a potentially deep playoff run. That run is not nearly as possible if Prescott is not available.

"It's not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture. It's more than just one game," Prescott said. "I don't want this to linger past this week."

The Cowboys can't win the Super Bowl in Week 8, even if it is in front of a national audience. The risk/reward between playing Prescott when he might not fully be ready, and letting him sit and handing the keys to Cooper Rush isn't even comparable.

But it is the Cowboys, a trademark franchise in this league with a high-powered offense driven by Prescott.

Prescott has already had the benefit of the bye week to get right, and even if Dallas were to lose to Minnesota on Sunday night, it still might be the safer option to go with Rush. Frankly, the Cowboys could do the same in the two weeks that follow, with a pair of home games against Denver (3-4) and Atlanta (3-3) awaiting them.

Still, a competitor will always want to be out there with a chance to lead his team to victory. Few quarterbacks get more attention than Prescott, who said he feels he can play and would play if it were a playoff game.

"I don't know if it's just my decision," Prescott said.

With $160 million tied up in a new Prescott deal, Dallas has every right to be cautious with its $40 million-per-year man. Saturday will likely determine whether he'll take the field Sunday. And if he doesn't, it's far from the worst outcome for the Cowboys.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 28

Jerry Jeudy﻿ hasn't seen game action since the first week of the season. But the Denver Broncos receiver is on track to return this Sunday against Washington and eager to do so.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard calls Week 8 showdown with Titans 'a must-win game'

The Colts prevailed over the Titans in Week 3 despite a big day from Derrick Henry. Heading into the rematch, linebacker Darius Leonard stressed the importance of Indy making it 2-0 against its division rival.
news

Sean Payton: Recently acquired RB Mark Ingram 'absolutely' has a chance to play vs. Bucs

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, better known as "Boom and Zoom," are in for a reunion after the Saints acquired the Texans RB on Wednesday. Coach Sean Payton revealed Thursday that Ingram has a high chance of seeing action on Sunday.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams (COVID-19) out of Thursday night game against Cardinals

The Packers will attempt to hand the Cardinals their first loss of 2021 without their top weapon. Davante Adams won't clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday night's contest between Green Bay and Arizona and will not play.
news

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit could be without one of its top coaches in Week 8 after special teams coordinator Dave Fipp announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Fresh off bye, Bills looking to put loss to Titans behind them

The Bills entered the bye week with their first real taste of bitterness in their mouths. An extra week to process their loss to the Titans might have made getting past it a challenge, but the Bills are certainly looking ahead, not behind.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb hoping to return in time to play against Steelers

The Browns got an inspiring performance from backup RB D'Ernest Johnson in Week 7. Star Nick Chubb, who's hoping to return this week after missing the past two games, said watching Johnson thrive was something he was delighted to witness while away.
news

La'el Collins spending time at guard for Cowboys after return from suspension

La'el Collins' return from suspension includes additional practice work -- and a chance to appear in a different position. ﻿Terence Steele﻿ took over at RT for Collins during his absence and appears set to retain his starting job.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery next week that could potentially end his season. Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Texans.
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
