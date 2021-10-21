Week 7 NFL game picks: Baker-less Browns edge Broncos; Ravens top Bengals for sixth straight win

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX

SPREAD: Dolphins +2.5 | O/U: 47.5





This was the hardest game of the week to pick, and it could change based on availability Sunday -- or if I wake up grouchy. The Dolphins are shaping up to be much healthier than they were in London, with both starting cornerbacks and two starting receivers returning to the fray, yet I hate how Deshaun Watson trade reports are suddenly hanging over this team again. Matt Ryan balled out the last two weeks before the bye, with Arthur Smith starting to unlock his powers alongside Kyle Pitts. The Falcons' pass rush may be the rare group that can't take advantage of Miami's offensive line, though, and I'm apparently in denial about the possibility that the Fins can stay this bad.