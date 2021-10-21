Around the NFL

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Browns on 'TNF'

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Teddy Bridgewater will battle through foot and quad injuries in Thursday night's pivotal game in Cleveland between two 3-3 teams attempting to salvage their seasons.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday morning that the Denver Broncos quarterback is expected to start tonight, per a source informed of the situation. Bridgewater has been moving better as the week progressed, Palmer added.

The veteran quarterback was listed as questionable on the team's injury report after suffering multiple injuries in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Behind a shuffled offensive line, Bridgewater was pummeled, getting hit 17 times and taking five sacks.

It gets no easier for Bridgewater, who will likely be even less mobile after the injuries, against a Browns defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in pressure rate (32.1%) and third in sack rate (7.4%) when not blitzing this season. The Broncos have allowed the second-highest QB pressure rate in the NFL (40.3%), along with five sacks, when facing four or fewer rushers since Week 5.

Bridgewater missed the second half of Week 4 after suffering a concussion but returned in Week 5. The veteran QB will play through the pain Thursday night as the Broncos try to end a three-game losing streak that has them spiraling.

Elsewhere for Thursday Night Football, the Browns will be without right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) but left tackle ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿ (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup, Palmer reported.

As for the Browns star receivers, Palmer reported that Jarvis Landry is expected to be activated off IR today, per sources informed of the situation. Odell Beckham﻿, however, has an uphill battle to play tonight due to a shoulder injury, Palmer added, but he's not ruled out just yet.

