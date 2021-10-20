'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Broncos-Browns

8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon) | FirstEnergy Stadium





Call this one the Band-Aid Battle, as the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns both have bleeding that needs to be stopped. Denver opened the season 3-0, albeit against three teams that began a combined 0-9, and have since nosedived to 3-3 against a schedule that eventually stiffened. The defense that was supposed to anchor this team just allowed a season-high 34 points to the Raiders. The Broncos, in a word, are reeling. Onto Cleveland’s failing brakes: an already injury-riddled team gave its medical staff another busy afternoon in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, leaving the Browns with a short week to assemble patchwork availability. Cleveland opened the season 3-1, only to have its defense shredded the last two weeks to join Denver among the NFL's seven 3-3 teams.





Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Browns play host to the Broncos:



