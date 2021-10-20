Presented By

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Broncos-Browns

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 04:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2021 · 3-3-0
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2021 · 3-3-0

8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon) | FirstEnergy Stadium


Call this one the Band-Aid Battle, as the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns both have bleeding that needs to be stopped. Denver opened the season 3-0, albeit against three teams that began a combined 0-9, and have since nosedived to 3-3 against a schedule that eventually stiffened. The defense that was supposed to anchor this team just allowed a season-high 34 points to the Raiders. The Broncos, in a word, are reeling. Onto Cleveland’s failing brakes: an already injury-riddled team gave its medical staff another busy afternoon in Sunday’s loss to Arizona, leaving the Browns with a short week to assemble patchwork availability. Cleveland opened the season 3-1, only to have its defense shredded the last two weeks to join Denver among the NFL's seven 3-3 teams.


Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Browns play host to the Broncos:


  1. The Case for Keenum. Expectations should not be high for Browns quarterback Case Keenum’s first start since 2019. Spelling Baker Mayfield, who will see a streak of 51 starts snapped due to a left shoulder injury, Keenum will be challenged by a short week of preparation, compounded by the impact of injuries elsewhere along the Browns offense. Aside from other lineup question marks noted below, he could be without wide receiver Odell Beckham (shoulder), while Jarvis Landry hopes to return from injury for his first action since Week 2. Beckham offiically is questionable for Thursday's game. Keenum is a savvy veteran, but to navigate a Browns win, he’ll have to be that and more. Nick Mullens presumably will be activated from the practice squad for backup duty.
  2. Bridgewater needs turnaround. As effective as Broncos signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater was in Denver’s 3-0 start, he’s been less so in three losses since. He had completed just 7 of 16 passes when he was removed from a Week 4 loss to Baltimore due to a concussion, and in two losses since, he’s thrown four interceptions and taken seven sacks. With Cleveland’s defense struggling of late, this could be a nice opportunity for a Bridgewater rebound, but the matchup has no precedent -- in 55 career starts, this will be Bridgewater’s first against the Browns. Injured wideout Jerry Jeudy (ankle) can’t return fast enough and would be a welcomed additional target for Bridgewater. Jeudy has been designated for return from injured reserve, but coach Vic Fangio hasn’t committed to a return date for him.
  3. Is it Miller Time? Regardless of what Cleveland presents at offensive tackle to Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller, the matchup will bear watching. Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) hasn’t played since Week 4, right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) hasn’t played since Week 5, and both are questionable to play. Whether he faces hobbled or healthy starters, or backups James Hudson and Blake Hance, Miller boldly predicted a big prime-time performance for himself. After being held sackless in his last two games, he’s clearly hungry. It would behoove the Browns to enlist some help from tight ends and running backs to help keep the three-time All-Pro out of the pocket.
  4. New faces in Cleveland backfield. For this week, at least, the Browns' rotation at running back has gone from one of the NFL’s most feared tandems (Nick ChubbKareem Hunt) to a trio of backs who haven’t combined for a career NFL start. Into the fire go D’Ernest Johnson, who has three carries on the year, rookie Demetric Felton, who has none, and John Kelly, who’s been elevated from the practice squad and hasn’t played since wearing a Rams helmet in 2019. That’s an awfully green backfield, but a golden opportunity for three young backs who wouldn’t otherwise carve out a role behind a healthy Chubb-Hunt combo. With Chubb presumably returning to action before the IR-bound Hunt, it’s also an audition for Chubb’s short-term backup.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bills-Titans

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Buccaneers-Eagles

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Thursday Night Football."
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Colts-Ravens

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Seahawks

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football".
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Raiders-Chargers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the L.A. Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Bengals

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football".
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Eagles-Cowboys

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Panthers-Texans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Lions-Packers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Giants-Washington

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants on Thursday night. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Ravens-Raiders

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW