Week 6 NFL game picks: Buccaneers down Eagles; Chargers edge out Ravens

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) WHEN: 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

SPREAD: Raiders +3.5 | O/U: 44





Are we so sure that losing Jon Gruden for the rest of the season in Las Vegas is a bad thing? You can call Gruden's second tenure as Raiders coach a lot of things, but "fun" would not be one of them. It may be a relief to have him out of the building. Vegas' offensive line woes could sink the season, but it may not hurt as much this week against a Broncos defense among the worst in pass-block win rate. The Raiders without Gruden are the same as the Raiders with Gruden: a flawed team in a loaded division where there are no gimmes. The Broncos are in a similar spot, equally desperate to stop their two-game slide. I like the Broncos to win and the Raiders to cover, which is another way of saying I have no idea and the game is in Denver.