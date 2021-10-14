RB Index, Week 6: Browns, Cowboys lead NFL's top five rushing duos

Running backs: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt





Kevin Stefanski has it figured out. His outside zone scheme was already quarterback-friendly, and it's even more so with a pair of Pro Bowl running backs in the backfield. In his first season as head coach, the Browns' third-ranked run game helped the team end a near-two decade playoff drought. One year later, the run game has become the league standard. Chubb and Hunt have combined for 1,002 scrimmage yards and nine scrimmage touchdowns this season, making them only the third RB duo over the last 30 seasons to combine for at least 1,000 yards and eight TDs through their team's first five games of a season. The Browns don't have to change the game plan based on which player is on the field. Both Chubb and Hunt pose a major threat to defenses when running inside or outside the tackles or catching the ball out of the backfield.