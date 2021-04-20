2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the running backs, from No. 1 to 30

After being cleared in his medical checkup last week, Harris continues to stake his claim as the cream of the RB crop. The explosive back is coming off an impressive 2020 campaign in which he neared 300 touches in 13 games, capped by a three-TD performance in the national championship. Harris has short-area quickness, durability and elusiveness despite his big frame (6-foot-1, 235 pounds). I see Harris as a three-down back out of the gate, as he's a terrific route-runner. The one concern is his long speed.