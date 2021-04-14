Around the NFL

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris all received positive reports.

Smith has been dealing with a dislocated finger with torn ligaments suffered in the first half of the Crimson Tide's win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Rapoport reported the finger is healing fine with no issues ahead. Despite the injury, the Heisman Trophy winner did participate in Bama's second pro day, taking a few reps with quarterback Mac Jones.

Waddle played in just six games last season, including the CFB championship game, due to a dislocated ankle. Rapoport reported that the ankle continues to heal. The speedy wideout put up four straight 100-yard games to open the season before suffering the injury that knocked him for the rest of 2020. Returning for the victory over OSU was a good sign. The medical checkup confirmed he's on pace for a full recovery.

Harris, meanwhile, had his ankle checked out and had no concerns, Rapoport reported, adding that the issues should not affect his draft status, per sources. Harris sat out the Senior Bowl after having the ankle twisted in the CFP. Harris participated in Alabama's second pro day.

The medical checkups coming back clear are boxes checked for each potential first-round player.

Smith and Waddle are expected to hear their names called early in the first round. Which wideout comes off the board first will likely depend on team preferences toward each dynamic playmaker. Harris could also be a Day 1 draftee as the possible first RB off the board. If Harris isn't drafted in the first round, he certainly won't make it far into Day 2.

