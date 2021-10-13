Week 6 NFL underdogs: Will the real Washington D please stand up? Can Jalen Hurts match Tom Brady?

Two weeks ago, they were the feel-good venture of the year: A frolicking, fun-loving, DGAF Raiders squad having their way in the Vegas heat. Today, they've dropped back-to-back stinkfests against the Chargers and Bears -- and that was before their head coach suddenly resigned during Monday Night Football.

Jon Gruden's shocking exodus -- following reports that emails he authored over a seven-year span included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language -- alters the very core composition of a Raiders squad dipped for years in his Chucky-fueled aura and unflinching offensive philosophy.

Where to now? Can special teams coordinator turned interim coach Rich Bisaccia prevent a total team implosion? Beyond the organizational shockwaves, there's plenty to fix on the field before traveling to Denver for Sunday's tussle with the Broncos.

After averaging 401 passing yards over his first three starts, Derek Carr has screamed back to earth behind a line that's given up seven sacks over the past two weeks. Carr's definitely not my favorite quarterback to observe, but the polarizing signal-caller is not to blame: In Sunday's loss to Chicago, injuries forced rookie tackle ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ to play right guard while little-used Brandon Parker filled in at OT. Upshot: The NFL's second-most penalized team fizzled on the ground while birthing a ridiculous eight holding infractions. It's one reason the Raiders have hit double-digit deficits in four of five first halves.