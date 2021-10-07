RB Index, Week 5: Three running backs who are pressing too much

Jones was the Buccaneers' RB1 for the bulk of Tom Brady's first season with the team, racking up 978 yards on 192 rushes (5.1 yards per carry) while adding seven rush TDs in 14 games. He went on the COVID-19 list for two games late in the year and lost his starting job to Leonard Fournette, who's been the featured back ever since, including during the Bucs' playoff run last season. This season, Jones fumbled in the season opener and has seen a limited role.





Through four games, Jones has just 21 carries for 77 rush yards (3.7 yards per carry). He began to make more of his opportunities last weekend against the Patriots, when he had 25 yards and his first rush TD of the season on six attempts. That's a good start, but he must build off the positive performance and avoid trying to do too much. The door is still open for Jones, as the Bucs rank 30th in the league in rushing with Fournette averaging 4.2 yards per carry and yet to find the end zone.