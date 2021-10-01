Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Cincinnati closed Thursday Night Football out in dramatic fashion, one of its young stars was reduced to a spectator for the game's exciting finish.

Following an eight-yard gain on the Bengals' second play of their eventual game-winning drive, running back Joe Mixon limped off to the sideline with an apparent lower body injury. Eight plays later, kicker Evan McPherson nailed a 35-yarder in the closing seconds of regulation to propel Cincy to a 24-21 win.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor provided an update on Mixon's status after the game, noting that he's unclear of the severity of the injury.

"I think it was just a minor ankle injury, I believe," Taylor said. "I don't know that to confirm. He was moving around, limping around a little bit coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was."

Mixon, who was replaced by backup Samaje Perine﻿, was conspicuous by his absence for the remainder of the game. The final drive saw Perine contribute three runs and a huge 15-yard reception but it was a 25-yard completion from Joe Burrow to tight end C.J. Uzomah﻿, who had a big night, that gave Cincy what it needed to close the game out.