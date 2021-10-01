Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Cincinnati closed Thursday Night Football out in dramatic fashion, one of its young stars was reduced to a spectator for the game's exciting finish.
Following an eight-yard gain on the Bengals' second play of their eventual game-winning drive, running back Joe Mixon limped off to the sideline with an apparent lower body injury. Eight plays later, kicker Evan McPherson nailed a 35-yarder in the closing seconds of regulation to propel Cincy to a 24-21 win.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor provided an update on Mixon's status after the game, noting that he's unclear of the severity of the injury.
"I think it was just a minor ankle injury, I believe," Taylor said. "I don't know that to confirm. He was moving around, limping around a little bit coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was."
Mixon, who was replaced by backup Samaje Perine, was conspicuous by his absence for the remainder of the game. The final drive saw Perine contribute three runs and a huge 15-yard reception but it was a 25-yard completion from Joe Burrow to tight end C.J. Uzomah, who had a big night, that gave Cincy what it needed to close the game out.
Prior to exiting, Mixon tallied a hard-fought 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.