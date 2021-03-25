Running back relocations: Phillip Lindsay to rebound in Houston

Old team: Kansas City Chiefs





The last time we saw Williams, he ran all over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for 104 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. And while he made a lasting impression before opting out of the 2020 season, the reality is, by the time he takes the field as a Chicago Bear in September, more than a year and a half will have passed since he last saw game action. Williams will be fresh and ready to serve as a pass-catching complement to David Montgomery, who took off down the stretch in 2020 to finish in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards. The Super Bowl champion will be Montgomery's backup and primarily used on third-down and passing situations. He won't have starter numbers, but I expect solid production under Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor, comparable to what we saw out of him in 2019.





2021 production: 80 carries, 450 rush yards, two TDs