Quarterback relocations: Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford benefit from move; Jared Goff will struggle

Old team: Los Angeles Chargers





Taylor's medical mishap with the Los Angeles Chargers last season was really unfortunate. Now in Houston, Taylor could be in line to see the field this fall with all of the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, from his trade request to the 22 lawsuits recently filed against him.





Taylor is familiar with the type of offensive system Texans head coach David Culley, who spent the last two seasons in Baltimore, wants to run. The veteran, who'll be 32 at the start of the 2021 season, still moves extremely well and has the goods to move the chains with his arm or legs. He's "a baller" who will put his team in position to compete, and his experience should help get this almost entirely new group of players on the same page come September. If Taylor ends up on the field this fall, I see him passing for just under 3,000 yards, 18 TDs (against seven INTs), while also rushing for around 400 yards and a handful of scores. Time will tell what Houston's quarterback position will look like this fall.





2021 projection: ???