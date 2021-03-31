Wide receiver relocations: Kenny Golladay, Sammy Watkins will flourish; Will Fuller to fade

Old team: New Orleans Saints





Sanders has been the ultimate X-factor who helps teams win, and he's going to be a great complement to Stefon Diggs. As much as the Bills' offense is centered around Diggs, the league's receiving yards leader in 2020, Sanders is going to see a majority of targets that were spread down the depth chart last season. I also believe that Josh Allen will rely more on his arm and less on his running ability in an effort to take fewer hits -- kinda like Vince Carter when he transitioned from constantly driving the lane to taking more jumpers later in his NBA career. The Bills' passing attack is about to go to another level.





2021 projection: 65 receptions, 800 yards, six TDs