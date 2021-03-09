Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three RBs picked in Round 1

This is a match made in heaven. Jacksonville got the coach it wanted and now gets the No. 1 prospect in the country. What a way to kick off a new era of Jaguars football.
The Jets take a talented, young quarterback who is a perfect fit for Mike LaFleur's system, a version of Kyle Shanahan's. Fields' athleticism and accuracy will be on full display as a Day 1 starter.
The Dolphins want to add playmakers around second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Chase will be that playmaker on the outside as a true No. 1 wide receiver.
The Falcons have several defensive needs, but they go grab Matt Ryan's successor. Though the two passers have very different skill sets, Wilson will benefit immensely from sitting behind the 2016 league MVP.
This pick is all about Joe Burrow. The Bengals have the weapons; now they add the protection.
The ever-changing NFL now demands fast-running linebackers. The Eagles nab a prospect who'll become an immediate impact player in the middle of the defense.
Drafting the Heisman Trophy winner is a great starting point to get the Lions back on track.
Matt Rhule's tough-as-nails Panthers team adds a young, promising quarterback. Lance hasn't played a lot of football -- just 16 career FCS starts -- so sitting a year behind Teddy Bridgewater will be just what this young player and the organization need.
I tried to find a better fit, but there isn't one. The long, rangy cornerback slots right into Vic Fangio's defense, as a top-notch corner who can matchup with the AFC West's elite receivers.
The versatile defender will help this Cowboys secondary improve. Holland can do it all and will be a major contributor however he's used -- as a centerfield safety, outside corner or nickel, and return man on special teams.
The Giants' lack of offensive playmakers is evident. Adding a speedy pass catcher like Waddle will make this unit more explosive -- just what Big Blue needs.
With the 49ers set to lose several veteran cornerbacks in free agency, they add a physical one who thrives in press man coverage. Surtain has the ideal size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and speed for the Niners' Cover 3 system.
When you have a young, promising quarterback, you need to have weapons around him. The Chargers have that. Now, it's time to beef up the offensive line. Slater comes in right away and protects Justin Herbert's blind side.
The Vikings' defensive struggles were on full display last season, and Mike Zimmer even admitted it. They add a long, rangy edge rusher who's raw but has all the tools to be elite.
The Patriots address a big need on offense by adding one of the draft's top playmakers. Some might think they go quarterback here, but they can't pass on Pitts' talent.
The Cardinals replace Patrick Peterson with a big, physical cornerback who can play man against some of the elite receivers in the NFC West.
The Raiders desperately need edge pressure, and they get it here with Paye. The explosive pass rusher will help this D-line get back to regularly attacking the quarterback.
The Dolphins get arguably the best player in the draft at this spot value-wise. Harris is a versatile running back who can run routes like a wideout and thrive as a runner between the tackles and on the outside. He will help Tua's development by giving the second-year passer a consistent rushing attack.
After releasing Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, Washington takes Mac Jones, a great decision-maker with experience in a pro-style system. Jones will improve as the Football Team builds around him.
Davis seems like the perfect fit for Chicago. Davis, whose physicality jumps off the screen when blocking defensive tackles, will solidify the Bears' offensive line and benefit whomever is playing under center.
The Colts add a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle, giving them the luxury of sliding Quenton Nelson out to the edge to protect Carson Wentz's blind side.
The Titans' lack of a pass rush last season makes this a critical important pick for them. Phillips is a very talented edge rusher who should help Mike Vrabel's defense move opposing passers off their spot.
This pairing makes too much sense. The best way to help a team get out of its funk is to get a running game and mobile QB. Pairing Justin Fields with an explosive rusher who breaks tackles and can take it the distance gets the Jets headed in the right direction.
I know many Pittsburgh fans hope the team takes a quarterback here to eventually replace Ben Roethlisberger, but if the Steelers stay at this spot, they would be reaching for a QB. So I say take Mayfield to protect Big Ben in what's likely his final quest for a Lombardi Trophy.
The Jags have a lot to do to get back on track. After finding their quarterback (Hello, Mr. Lawrence), one of the next most important priorities is finding someone who can stop the run. Barmore steps in as an immediate force in the middle of the defense.
The Browns upgrade the linebacker position with a fast and physical player. Owusu-Koramoah may be a tweener but will be able to cover those hybrid tight ends and big slot receivers.
Adding another play-making wide receiver will continue the growth of Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Marshall's big frame and speed provides a huge catch radius down the field.
The TCU product steps in right away and fills a void left by free agent Marcus Williams. Moehrig's range and versatility allows him to play high safety or come up in the box. This is a huge get for a Saints defense that wants to stay on top.
The Packers finally add a first-round pass catcher for MVP Aaron Rodgers. The quick, shifty wideout will add balance to an already explosive offense.
I know the Bills have other needs, but a player like Williams might have gotten them over the hump last January. The explosive runner is physical and fits exactly what the Bills need in their run game.
The Chiefs' offensive line is a problem. Jenkins adds depth across the unit as he can play both guard and tackle.
The Bucs add an athletic freak to an already loaded defense. Collins' ability to shoot gaps and slice through the O-line is scary, and he has solid coverage skills, too. The Super Bowl champs get better with this pick.