Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three RBs picked in Round 1

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB · Junior

This is a match made in heaven. Jacksonville got the coach it wanted and now gets the No. 1 prospect in the country. What a way to kick off a new era of Jaguars football.

Pick
2
New York Jets
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB · Junior

The Jets take a talented, young quarterback who is a perfect fit for Mike LaFleur's system, a version of Kyle Shanahan's. Fields' athleticism and accuracy will be on full display as a Day 1 starter.

Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR · Junior

The Dolphins want to add playmakers around second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Chase will be that playmaker on the outside as a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB · Junior

The Falcons have several defensive needs, but they go grab Matt Ryan's successor. Though the two passers have very different skill sets, Wilson will benefit immensely from sitting behind the 2016 league MVP. 

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT · Junior

This pick is all about Joe Burrow. The Bengals have the weapons; now they add the protection.

Pick
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB · Junior

The ever-changing NFL now demands fast-running linebackers. The Eagles nab a prospect who'll become an immediate impact player in the middle of the defense.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR · Senior

Drafting the Heisman Trophy winner is a great starting point to get the Lions back on track.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Matt Rhule's tough-as-nails Panthers team adds a young, promising quarterback. Lance hasn't played a lot of football -- just 16 career FCS starts -- so sitting a year behind Teddy Bridgewater will be just what this young player and the organization need.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB · Junior (RS)

I tried to find a better fit, but there isn't one. The long, rangy cornerback slots right into Vic Fangio's defense, as a top-notch corner who can matchup with the AFC West's elite receivers.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
Oregon · S · Junior

The versatile defender will help this Cowboys secondary improve. Holland can do it all and will be a major contributor however he's used -- as a centerfield safety, outside corner or nickel, and return man on special teams.

Pick
11
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR · Junior

The Giants' lack of offensive playmakers is evident. Adding a speedy pass catcher like Waddle will make this unit more explosive -- just what Big Blue needs.

Pick
12
San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB · Junior

With the 49ers set to lose several veteran cornerbacks in free agency, they add a physical one who thrives in press man coverage. Surtain has the ideal size (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) and speed for the Niners' Cover 3 system.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT · Senior

When you have a young, promising quarterback, you need to have weapons around him. The Chargers have that. Now, it's time to beef up the offensive line. Slater comes in right away and protects Justin Herbert's blind side.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Vikings' defensive struggles were on full display last season, and Mike Zimmer even admitted it. They add a long, rangy edge rusher who's raw but has all the tools to be elite. 

Pick
15
New England Patriots
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE · Junior

The Patriots address a big need on offense by adding one of the draft's top playmakers. Some might think they go quarterback here, but they can't pass on Pitts' talent.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB · Junior

The Cardinals replace Patrick Peterson with a big, physical cornerback who can play man against some of the elite receivers in the NFC West.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge · Senior

The Raiders desperately need edge pressure, and they get it here with Paye. The explosive pass rusher will help this D-line get back to regularly attacking the quarterback.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB · Senior

The Dolphins get arguably the best player in the draft at this spot value-wise. Harris is a versatile running back who can run routes like a wideout and thrive as a runner between the tackles and on the outside. He will help Tua's development by giving the second-year passer a consistent rushing attack.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

After releasing Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, Washington takes Mac Jones, a great decision-maker with experience in a pro-style system. Jones will improve as the Football Team builds around him.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Wyatt Davis
Wyatt Davis
Ohio State · OG · Junior (RS)

Davis seems like the perfect fit for Chicago. Davis, whose physicality jumps off the screen when blocking defensive tackles, will solidify the Bears' offensive line and benefit whomever is playing under center.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG · Junior (RS)

The Colts add a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle, giving them the luxury of sliding Quenton Nelson out to the edge to protect Carson Wentz's blind side.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge · Junior

The Titans' lack of a pass rush last season makes this a critical important pick for them. Phillips is a very talented edge rusher who should help Mike Vrabel's defense move opposing passers off their spot.

Pick
23
New York Jets
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB · Senior

This pairing makes too much sense. The best way to help a team get out of its funk is to get a running game and mobile QB. Pairing Justin Fields with an explosive rusher who breaks tackles and can take it the distance gets the Jets headed in the right direction. 

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT · Sophomore (RS)

I know many Pittsburgh fans hope the team takes a quarterback here to eventually replace Ben Roethlisberger, but if the Steelers stay at this spot, they would be reaching for a QB. So I say take Mayfield to protect Big Ben in what's likely his final quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)

The Jags have a lot to do to get back on track. After finding their quarterback (Hello, Mr. Lawrence), one of the next most important priorities is finding someone who can stop the run. Barmore steps in as an immediate force in the middle of the defense.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB · Junior (RS)

The Browns upgrade the linebacker position with a fast and physical player. Owusu-Koramoah may be a tweener but will be able to cover those hybrid tight ends and big slot receivers.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Adding another play-making wide receiver will continue the growth of Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Marshall's big frame and speed provides a huge catch radius down the field.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S · Junior

The TCU product steps in right away and fills a void left by free agent Marcus Williams. Moehrig's range and versatility allows him to play high safety or come up in the box. This is a huge get for a Saints defense that wants to stay on top.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · WR · Senior

The Packers finally add a first-round pass catcher for MVP Aaron Rodgers. The quick, shifty wideout will add balance to an already explosive offense.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams
North Carolina · RB · Junior

I know the Bills have other needs, but a player like Williams might have gotten them over the hump last January. The explosive runner is physical and fits exactly what the Bills need in their run game. 

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT · Senior (RS)

The Chiefs' offensive line is a problem. Jenkins adds depth across the unit as he can play both guard and tackle.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB · Junior (RS)

The Bucs add an athletic freak to an already loaded defense. Collins' ability to shoot gaps and slice through the O-line is scary, and he has solid coverage skills, too. The Super Bowl champs get better with this pick. 

