Both Wentz and Easton Stick, a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers who commanded the Bison offense between Wentz's career and Lance's, were dual-threats in college. Lance is similar; along with a 28:0 TD-to-INT ratio last year, he ran for 1,100 yards and 14 scores on the ground. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah compares Lance (6-foot-4 and 226 pounds) to former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck (6-4, 234 coming out of Stanford) because of their similarities in athleticism, maturity, confidence and fearlessness.

Wentz, Stick and Lance all ran a Bison offensive scheme that bore similarities to a traditional NFL system, and although Wentz and Stick played for former NDSU coach Chris Klieman (now the head man at Kansas State), that hasn't changed under Entz. According to NDSU quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg, Lance processed pre-snap looks from the defense remarkably well for a first-year starter, and shares credit with an offensive line that allowed just 13 sacks in 16 games.

"In our system, the quarterback sets the protection on almost every play, which is a little unusual," Hedberg said. "Our offensive line did a great job, but so did Trey with knowing what protections to call. That helped Carson and Easton transition to the NFL, and it will help Trey."

Entz and his staff realized quickly after Lance's arrival in 2018 that he was the program's future at quarterback. They responded by giving him some first-team practice reps with the starters during a redshirt year, an unusual move as redshirting quarterbacks typically run the scout-team offense. He learned much from Stick, whom Lance credits for turning him into an extremely detailed note-taker. NDSU backup QB Zeb Noland said he witnessed Lance pen 80 thoughts, one for every snap, while breaking down a Central Arkansas game from last year. Lance has also built a relationship with Wentz, who sent him a text of encouragement before every NDSU game last year.

If Lance does indeed enter the 2021 draft, NFL clubs' evaluations of him will have to stop a little shallow. As a one-year starter whose 2020 fall season was scrapped, except for Saturday's game, Lance simply doesn't offer a very deep library of game tapes. That could make investing a first-round selection in him a less-certain proposition.

Still, Lance's talent has scouts looking beyond his experience.

"If this one-game season is [the end of] his college career, I really doubt he'll be asked to carry a team as a rookie," said an area scout for an NFC team. "He's got all the physical traits teams like and that's going to drive his draft position. He's a great college player with a bright future. But throwing a kid that young into an NFL season who didn't even get to play his last year in college, with one year as an FCS starter, it's a lot to ask."

The competitive divide between the FCS and the NFL is a deep one; only six FCS players were selected in the 2020 draft, although that number is more commonly in the teens. A scheduled NDSU game against Oregon this fall would have helped scouts get a better feel for Lance's ability against tougher competition, but the Pac-12's July decision to cancel non-conference games wiped out that opportunity. The Ducks would have been the first FBS opponent Lance faced in college. Nevertheless, his skill overrides any concern about competition, just as it did with Wentz, who faced only one FBS opponent (Iowa State) in his NDSU career.