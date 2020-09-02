Georgia QB Jamie Newman opts out of 2020 college season, will prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

Newman left Wake Forest as a graduate transfer in January and chose Georgia, within days of former UGA QB Jake Fromm announcing that he would enter the 2020 draft as an underclassman. With the start of the SEC season being pushed back to Sept. 26 amid the pandemic, Newman only practiced in his roughly seven months at Georgia. He becomes the first college quarterback to opt out of the 2020 season with stated intentions of entering the draft.

"(He is) a fiery, tough leader who throws a catchable deep ball that (star WR) Sage Surratt took full advantage of last year," said NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. "He's likely to get a lot of Dak Prescott comps."

Surratt also has opted out of the 2020 season in favor of draft preparation.