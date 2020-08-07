CFB player opt-out tracker: Who plans to enter 2021 NFL Draft?

CORNERBACK

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech: Farley was the first high-profile prospect to announce he was opting out, revealing his decision on July 29. He has the traits teams covet in a big cornerback and led the ACC with 16 passes defensed in 2019.

EDGE RUSHER

Greg Rousseau, Miami: The Hurricanes lost a special talent when Rousseau informed coach Manny Diaz that he would be opting out on Aug. 6. NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah called Rousseau the top 2021 draft prospect he's studied this summer. The former Hurricane racked up 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 (only 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young had more QB takedowns). Jeremiah has compared him to Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter.

LINEBACKER

Micah Parsons, Penn State: The reigning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year announced his intentions on Aug. 6. Jeremiah has placed a higher grade on Parsons than he did for any of the three off-ball linebackers selected in the first round of this year's draft (Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen, Jordyn Brooks).

WIDE RECEIVER

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: Bateman was heading into his junior season after setting school records for receiving yards (1,219) and touchdowns (11) in 2019. Jeremiah had high praise for the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder (school measurements) this summer, likening him to Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas.