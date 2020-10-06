North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance declaring for 2021 NFL Draft

One of the top college college quarterbacks and and a likely first-rounder is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance has announced he's declaring for the draft as he's leaving NDSU to focus on preparation for the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Lance told Yahoo Sports of his decision in an exclusive interview.

"It's a little bit mind-boggling for me," Lance told Yahoo. "It's been a heck of a ride for the last year. I've learned a ton, I've grown a ton as a person and a football player. I honestly have to give all the credit to the guys around me, to the strength staff and coaching staff and guys I've played with."