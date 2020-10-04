Five takeaways from Trey Lance's showcase game

1) Lance is even bigger and stronger than he was last season. He looked like Dak Prescott from a build standpoint.

He was really driving the football as a passer, and he broke a lot of tackles when he ran the ball. He'll immediately open up opportunities to use designed QB runs for the NFL team that drafts him. At 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds (per school measurements), Lance could be turned loose as a runner in a similar way to how the Bills use Josh Allen.

2) There was some rust to knock off, which is something I expected with this being his first game after such an unusual offseason. He missed on a couple deep balls that I'm sure he'd like to have back, lost a fumble and threw the first interception of his career on Saturday in his 17th career start (that's right -- he did not throw a pick on 287 attempts last season). He got locked on the seam on the pick vs. Central Arkansas and took the defender right to the ball.

Let's maintain some perspective here, though. Lance and his NDSU teammates faced an odd trifecta on Saturday: It was their biggest game of the year, it was their first game of the year and it was their only game of the year. Understandably, I think he was a little bit juiced up early on and you saw that with some of the balls that were overthrown. He looked more comfortable in the second half.

3) Lance showed poise and the ability to come through in the clutch. NDSU trailed by three early in the fourth quarter before putting the Bears away, so it was good to see him lead a comeback victory, but his most impressive moment came later in the final quarter when the Bison held a four-point lead. Facing a third-and-4 with about three minutes left in the game, he drove a deep out and the throw was on the money. It basically secured the win for the Bison. I was happy to see him deliver one of his best throws of the day on that play.